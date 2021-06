The 2020/21 season saw fans kept away, Jose Mourinho shown the door and Manchester City restored as the dominant force in English football. Ahead of the season’s finale on Sunday, our writers have had their say on a campaign like no other:Player of the season Ben Burrows (sports editor): Ruben Dias. A transformative signing and while he single-handedly didn't decide the title, his addition helped facilitate Pep Guardiola's tactical switch that did.Miguel Delaney (chief football writer): Ruben Dias. The most influential player, in the City team and in the season as a whole.Melissa Reddy (senior football correspondent): Ruben Dias....