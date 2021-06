It’s clear that fashion plays a very important role in the live-action origin story of legendary villain Cruella de Vil, and two-time Academy Award winning costume designer Jenny Beavan (Mad Max: Fury Road, A Room with a View) certainly had her work cut out for her. Set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, Cruella follows a clever and creative young grifter named Estella (Emma Stone) is determined to make a name for herself with her clothing designs. As her flair for the dramatic and penchant for mischief catches the eye of fashion icon Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), it sets Estella on a path that will lead her to become the wicked Cruella.