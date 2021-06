St. James Saints pitcher Addie Bowers had 16 strikeouts going the full distance for the 8 to 2 victory over the JCC Huskies. But that isn't even the big story for the Huskies. Just 10 days ago the Huskies faced the Saints and lost 15 to 1 but yesterday going into the bottom of the 6th inning the score was 5 to 2. Huskies head coach Morgan Christopher was very proud of her teams performance.