Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Report: EPA officials improperly influenced dicamba decision

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese farmer driving red tractor through a field of soy bean plants. O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — An internal Environmental Protection Agency report says agency officials during the Trump administration in 2018 improperly influenced a decision to re-approve use of dicamba, a herbicide blamed for crop damage in hundreds of lawsuits. The EPA’s Office of Inspector General report was released Monday. Dicamba is found in several products and used on tens of millions of acres of soybeans and cotton nationwide. It has been the subject of multiple lawsuits, mostly by farmers whose crops are not dicamba-resistant, but whose land sits next to farms using the weedkiller. The lawsuits claim that wind blows dicamba onto their land, damaging and often killing their crops.

www.southernminnesotanews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dicamba#Agency Officials#Environmental Damage#Administration Officials#Ap#Inspector General Report#Crop Damage#Soybeans#Farmers#Multiple Lawsuits#Soy Bean Plants#Cotton#Farms#Japanese Farmer#O Fallon#Nationwide#Wind#Driving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
EPA
Related
U.S. PoliticsWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

EPA wise to restore say over water protections to states, tribes, local officials

The Environmental Protection Agency’s reversal of a Trump-era rule is not only good environmental policy, but a boost to our local efforts to protect our water resources. The restoration of power to states and Native American tribes to approve or reject energy projects based on their environmental effects — also known as reinstating the Section 401 provision — is in the works but won’t be implemented just yet.
Agriculturefarms.com

Dicamba Applicators Reminded of New Label Requirements

Dicamba applicators are reminded to follow the new label requirements for Engenia, XtendiMax and Tavium. The products were re-registered in October 2020 by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) after a federal court ruling in June 2020 vacated the previous 2018 registrations. “Applicators are required to identify all nearby sensitive areas...
Energy Industrykunc.org

Greens Threaten Lawsuit After BLM Issues Trump-Era Drilling Leases

The Bureau of Land Management is moving ahead with about three dozen new oil and gas leases in New Mexico, despite the Biden administration's decision in January to freeze such transactions across federal public lands. The 37 leases, on lands within the massive Permian Basin oilfield, were originally put up...
AgricultureAugusta Free Press

EPA report finds agriculture remains small part of emissions pie

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The recently released “Annual Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report” from the Environmental Protection Agency revealed good news for agriculture. The report captured emissions for all industries in 2019. U.S. agriculture remains a small slice of the greenhouse emissions pie at just 10.2% overall...
Agriculturethegazette.com

Dicamba report casts new doubt on weedkiller’s future

Farmers, lawyers and scientists said the future of the weedkiller dicamba now faces fresh uncertainty after a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency report revealed senior Trump-era staffers improperly influenced the decision to re-approve the herbicide in 2018. The report, released Monday, does more than sow distrust, several said. It undermines the...
Agriculturedakotafreepress.com

EPA Hid Science on Dicamba Harms in 2018

Last summer, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals found that in 2018, the Environmental Protection Agency downplayed or ignored multiple known hazards of Monsanto’s crop-wrecking dicamba herbicide. Now the federal Office of the Inspector General backs up that judicial finding, saying high-ranking members of the previous Administration’s EPA put their political thumbs on the scale to hide scientific evidence of dicamba’s dangers:
EPAillinoisnewsnow.com

OIG says EPA improperly approved dicamba products in 2018

The EPA’s watchdog says the agency improperly approved registration for the three leading dicamba products in 2018. The Office of Inspector General’s report, released Monday, says three senior administrative officials forced changes to or omitted scientific documentation about the products, some that addressed stakeholder risks. Staff scientists at EPA told...
Congress & CourtsWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

U.S. appeals court dismisses dairy federation's challenge to EPA report

An effort by the dairy industry to free dairy operators from steep and expensive environmental safeguards imposed by an EPA study hit a major hurdle earlier this month. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the Washington State Dairy Federation’s petition for review of a 2012 EPA study that linked a handful of Lower Valley dairies to groundwater contamination.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

EPA officially nixes Trump 'secret science' rule

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has finalized a rule to undo the Trump administration's "secret science" regulation, which restricted the agency's ability to consider certain studies. The agency’s action formally implements a court decision from February that threw out the rule on the grounds that a prior ruling had eliminated...
PoliticsFence Post

IG: EPA ‘deviated’ on dicamba registration

The Environmental Protection Agency on Monday, May 24, released a report that said the independent agency “deviated from typical” procedures when it registered the pesticide dicamba. The Office of the Inspector General released a report, a summary and a podcast about the report and a transcript of the podcast. In...
Batesville, ARArkansas Online

Hearing requested on dicamba rule

A group of farmers and a poultry company on Wednesday asked a judge to hold a hearing by Tuesday to consider issuing a temporary restraining order against the state Plant Board's new rule on the use of dicamba. Mark H. Allison, an attorney for Ozark Mountain Poultry in Batesville and...
Industrymedicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Medline, Sterigenics failed to report EtO emissions to EPA, report says

Two companies that use ethylene oxide (EtO) to sterilize medical devices failed to report emissions of the toxic gas to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, according to a report by the Chicago Tribune. Medline Industries and Sterigenics, both headquartered in Illinois, have also operated medtech sterilization operations in the state....
U.S. Politicssafetyandhealthmagazine.com

USDA to halt elimination of pork-processing line speed limits

Washington — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has indicated it will accept a March ruling of the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota that prohibits the removal of maximum line speeds in pork-processing plants. “The agency is committed to worker safety and ensuring a safe, reliable food supply,”...
Congress & CourtsEWG

EWG applauds bill to limit PFAS discharges into water

WASHINGTON – The Environmental Working Group today applauded Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) for leading efforts to limit discharges into drinking water supplies of the toxic “forever chemicals” known as PFAS. The Clean Water Standards for PFAS Act would set deadlines for the Environmental Protection Agency...
AgricultureWashington Times

Biden's coming war on farmers

A new study claims that air emissions from farms kill 17,000 Americans per year. It’s the first shot in a second try by the Biden administration’s Environmental Protection Agency to control American farms through junk science-fueled air pollution regulations. The study is funded by a $10 million grant awarded by...