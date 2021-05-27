Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashland County, WI

Freeze Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Iron; Price; Sawyer; Washburn FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from the upper twenties to near freezing are expected. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. In Minnesota, Pine County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the Bad River Reservation and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washburn County, WI
County
Iron County, WI
County
Douglas County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
City
Bayfield, WI
County
Ashland County, WI
County
Bayfield County, WI
County
Sawyer County, WI
City
Burnett, WI
City
Washburn, WI
County
Burnett County, WI
City
Ashland, WI
County
Price County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River#Sawyer Price Iron#The Bad River Reservation#The Mille Lacs Band#Ashland Counties#Washburn Freeze#Pine County#Cdt Friday#Outdoor Water Pipes#Lacs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burnett, Douglas, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burnett; Douglas; Washburn PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will be possible this morning. Moose Lake, Hinckley, and Solon Springs have reported a visibility of a half to quarter mile this morning. The fog isn`t widespread but is dense in spots. Expect the fog to lift between 7 AM and 830 AM. If you`re driving be prepared for changing conditions.
APG of Wisconsin

Bayfield County renews CWD fight

Bayfield County officials believe they are winning the battle to keep chronic wasting disease out of local deer herds, but they’re not satisfied that they’re doing all they can. The Bay Area is one of the few CWD-free pockets remaining in the state; the disease has proliferated in other areas,...
chetekalert.com

Very high fire danger across Wisconsin

The Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to stay vigilant and avoid burning because of very high fire danger across Wisconsin, particularly in the northern two-thirds of the state. The increased fire danger is due to the low relative humidities expected across the state, with the lowest values...
APG of Wisconsin

Outdoor fire danger 'very high' throughout area

The Sawyer County Fire Association is warning all area businesses including resorts, campgrounds, motels and private vacation Homes (VRBO) that our fire danger in the Hayward Lakes area is at Very High level at this time. Until we get enough moisture to turn our landscape to a beautiful green color,...
pinejournal.com

Douglas County resident dies of COVID-19

Douglas County logged its 37th COVID-19 death Wednesday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Cases of COVID-19 continued to decline Wednesday, which has happened every day since Saturday. Wednesday's 44 case report in the Northland is the lowest single-day total of new cases so far this month. Minnesota...
Daily Telegram

Gypsy moth treatment planned in Douglas County

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection plans to treat 14 western Wisconsin counties for gypsy moth starting in early to mid-May. Residents can expect to see and hear loud, low-flying planes as early as sunrise, according to a news release from DATCP. Small, yellow planes will be...