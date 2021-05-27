Cancel
Aitkin County, MN

Freeze Warning issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Crow Wing, North Cass by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Crow Wing; North Cass; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Lake, North Shore FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and east central, north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

alerts.weather.gov
