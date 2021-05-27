What Louisiana is Best known for

Photo by Tripadvisor.com

Louisiana is a state where you can spot alligators in swamps, catch crawfish in Bayous, and reel in speckled trout or redfish from the Gulf of Mexico.

It is a place where you can hang out in a jungle garden, chill in houseboats that have their hot tubs and wet bars, bicycle between breweries, go horseback riding in a national forest, search for shells on white-sand beaches, and even watch alligator eggs hatch in the palm of your hand.

Weird has to be our new favourite.

If there’s one thing all Louisianans can agree on though, it is that they do Cajun food better than anyone else in the country. What they can’t seem to agree on is which part of the state does it best between New Orleans and Lafayette.

However, Original Pierre Maspero at 440 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130, is a local Cajun restaurant in the historic French Quarter of New Orleans that raises the bar at every chance they get.

Described as a local favourite for casual french quarter dining in a historic atmosphere with exposed brick walls, ancient tile flooring, well-worn pots and pans hanging from the ceiling, the restaurant is located at the corner of St. Louis and Chartres in New Orleans where people enjoy visiting for its notable landmark and history behind it.

The Cajuns had initially taken inspiration from Creole and Native American cooking to develop their cuisine back in the days adopting several distinctive cooking techniques to maximize the amount of food available. Original Pierre Maspero Cuisine often utilizes locally available ingredients, which are then prepared in moderately basic ways to give the best results in every way possible.

The restaurant with a classic setting and notable features alongside a historically significant building was erected in 1788 and one of the oldest in the french quarter, playing a role in New Orleans history.

Asides from being historically crucial, this contemporary introduction of Cajun, Creole, and seafood restaurant serves delectable food and friendly staff as chefs work their magic daily to create the best dishes like fettuccine corn maque-choux and blackened redfish we are sure you would love.

Special dishes include fried or grilled alligator, oyster po'boys, blackened shrimp jambalaya, shrimp and grits and bread pudding with chunks of peaches, raisins and a white chocolate crème anglaise topping with decent wines to pair.

We have to agree that it is rare to see a restaurant big enough to accommodate so many people. However, Original Pierre Maspero Cuisine does not seem to agree with us as they provide visitors with enough space that can accommodate up to one hundred and twenty people.

This explains why a lot of people book reservations there for facility buyouts, banquets, reception, and even private rooms. Cheers to nicer aesthetics at cheaper prices!

The restaurant at 440 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130 when reviewed by visitors had gotten rated with a 4.5-star rating because of their incredible service and good food.

Being both vegetarian and meatatarian friendly, they ensure that every customer they get leaves satisfactorily after their visit irrespective of their taste in food or naivety to the dishes served. Exploring good food has never been better.

The original Pierre maspero ensures the safety of their customers and staff by enforcing rules such as permitting customers to scan a QR code to view the menu on their phones, ensuring the use of face masks and sanitization of all surfaces at increased frequency. Your health is of course guaranteed.

Take a break from the usual and explore that new meal today.