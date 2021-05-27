newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

What Louisiana is Best known for

Posted by 
Nya Crea
Nya Crea
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O9Fyc_0aDBXyT200
Photo by Tripadvisor.com

Louisiana is a state where you can spot alligators in swamps, catch crawfish in Bayous, and reel in speckled trout or redfish from the Gulf of Mexico.

It is a place where you can hang out in a jungle garden, chill in houseboats that have their hot tubs and wet bars, bicycle between breweries, go horseback riding in a national forest, search for shells on white-sand beaches, and even watch alligator eggs hatch in the palm of your hand.

Weird has to be our new favourite.

If there’s one thing all Louisianans can agree on though, it is that they do Cajun food better than anyone else in the country. What they can’t seem to agree on is which part of the state does it best between New Orleans and Lafayette.

However, Original Pierre Maspero at 440 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130, is a local Cajun restaurant in the historic French Quarter of New Orleans that raises the bar at every chance they get.

Described as a local favourite for casual french quarter dining in a historic atmosphere with exposed brick walls, ancient tile flooring, well-worn pots and pans hanging from the ceiling, the restaurant is located at the corner of St. Louis and Chartres in New Orleans where people enjoy visiting for its notable landmark and history behind it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gTcXu_0aDBXyT200
Tripadvisor.com

The Cajuns had initially taken inspiration from Creole and Native American cooking to develop their cuisine back in the days adopting several distinctive cooking techniques to maximize the amount of food available. Original Pierre Maspero Cuisine often utilizes locally available ingredients, which are then prepared in moderately basic ways to give the best results in every way possible.

The restaurant with a classic setting and notable features alongside a historically significant building was erected in 1788 and one of the oldest in the french quarter, playing a role in New Orleans history.

Asides from being historically crucial, this contemporary introduction of Cajun, Creole, and seafood restaurant serves delectable food and friendly staff as chefs work their magic daily to create the best dishes like fettuccine corn maque-choux and blackened redfish we are sure you would love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FPBJf_0aDBXyT200
Tripadvisor.com

Special dishes include fried or grilled alligator, oyster po'boys, blackened shrimp jambalaya, shrimp and grits and bread pudding with chunks of peaches, raisins and a white chocolate crème anglaise topping with decent wines to pair.

We have to agree that it is rare to see a restaurant big enough to accommodate so many people. However, Original Pierre Maspero Cuisine does not seem to agree with us as they provide visitors with enough space that can accommodate up to one hundred and twenty people.

This explains why a lot of people book reservations there for facility buyouts, banquets, reception, and even private rooms. Cheers to nicer aesthetics at cheaper prices!

The restaurant at 440 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130 when reviewed by visitors had gotten rated with a 4.5-star rating because of their incredible service and good food.

Being both vegetarian and meatatarian friendly, they ensure that every customer they get leaves satisfactorily after their visit irrespective of their taste in food or naivety to the dishes served. Exploring good food has never been better.

The original Pierre maspero ensures the safety of their customers and staff by enforcing rules such as permitting customers to scan a QR code to view the menu on their phones, ensuring the use of face masks and sanitization of all surfaces at increased frequency. Your health is of course guaranteed.

Take a break from the usual and explore that new meal today.

Nya Crea

Nya Crea

689
Followers
92
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

I love to set trends, my field of expertise is music and entertainment but I also love to talk about lifestyle and what's trending at the moment. Expect to find interesting tips, music advice and interviews but also food blogging (yes I'm a foodie), pretty much, anything that interests me or sparks my attention, I promise to bring it to you!

 https://www.nyacrea.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Creole, LA
City
Trout, LA
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Restaurant#Alligators#Gulf Of Mexico#Louisianans#La 70130#Cajuns#Vegetarian#Meatatarian#Chartres St#Crawfish#Bayous#Native American Cooking#St Louis#Swamps#Oyster Po#Redfish#Beaches#Wet Bars#Chefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Denver, COPosted by
Nya Crea

Best French Cuisine In Denver.

In French, good food is definitely the start of the day. The phrase ’Tous Les gouts sont dans la nature’ meaning ‘taste varies in nature’ is widely accepted by many and there’s certainly no doubt about that. However, good French food is not one you would find in just any restaurant.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Nya Crea

Storms ravage the U.S Mississippi Tragically Hit

The majority of states in the South of the US are facing severe weather after storms and tornadoes ravaged parts of the states on Sunday and Monday. Parts of Texas, Georgia, Mississippi and Alabama are at major risk according to the National Storm Prediction centre after storms damaged places in Mississippi and killed two in Georgia.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Nya Crea

Catch a quick bite at these affordable Restaurants in Little Italy, San Diego

The same way language, arts and music unite like-minded people from all walks of life, food is also a common denominator unifying the world as a globe. Statistics show that Americans spend 13% of their income on food every year which sums up to grossly $8000. Considering the percentage of the income spent on food, there are two ways to cut down cost; homemade food or cheap eats from restaurants nearby. In San Diego, Little Italy is a friendly neighbourhood with an abundance of gourmet food, trendy cocktail bars and brewpubs. Here is a list of five restaurants that serve the best food at affordable prices.
Posted by
Nya Crea

The Development of Fine Dining in New Jersey

Home to over 700 diners and counting, New Jersey's status as the "Diner Capital of the World" remains intact. With diners in every corner of the state, you're sure to be filled whenever you're in town. Hamburgers, Sandwich, meatloaf, breakfast meals, etc. Diners are the heart and soul of New Jersey.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country

Picture yourself enjoying a cup of coffee, sitting on the dock overlooking the water, watching the sunrise. Sounds like paradise, right? Well, there’s one absolutely incredible cabin rental down in Assumption Parish where you’ll find all the peace and quiet you need, as well as some pretty spectacular waterfront views. Let’s check it out. Ready […] The post Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana

There’s a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don’t forget your camera, because you’re not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
New Orleans, LAwaterwaysjournal.net

Rising River Brings Restrictions

Daytime temperatures in south Louisiana are inching up toward typical summertime highs, and so too are water levels on the Lower Mississippi River and connected waterways. As of May 13, the Mississippi River at the Carrollton Gage in New Orleans was at about 11.5 feet and forecast to continue rising for about a week. When the Carrollton Gage rises above 11 feet, the New Orleans Engineer District initiates its Phase I flood fight, which involves weekly levee inspections within the district’s area of responsibility and construction restrictions within 1,500 feet of levees. The river in New Orleans was not forecast to come close to the 15-foot threshold that triggers Phase II flood fight measures.
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Blue Bell is Bringing One of Louisiana’s Favorite Flavors Back

Very few things in life get me as excited as this next sentence: Blue Bell is bringing back one of my favorites!. Usually, I would say that there is no more fit a companion for homemade blackberry cobbler than my old standby - Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream. This time, the folks at the creamery in Brenham, Texas have cut out the middleman (who is possibly your grandmother) by including the aforementioned cobbler in the ice cream with their new Southern Blackberry Cobbler!
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

What Stagger Lee Brought to Lundi Gras

According to the legend, “the night was clear, and the moon was yellow, and the leaves came tumbling down.” At this point Lloyd Price, a native of Kenner who was one of the top rhythm and blues performers of the ‘70s would wail that, “I was standing on the corner when I heard my bulldog bark. He was looking at the two men who were gambling in the dark.” Price’s song would then reveal the defining moment of the dice match he witnessed. “It was Stagger Lee and Billy, two men who gambled late. Stagger Lee threw seven, Billy swore that he threw eight.”
Covington, LANOLA.com

Don’t miss the boat

Anytime I cross the Causeway and it’s sunny out, seeing the lake immediately makes me want to go on the boat. Growing up in Covington, we had a canal in our backyard and a boat launch in our neighborhood leading out to the Tchefuncte River, so I’ve been going on the boat ever since I can remember.
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

More rain on the way for New Orleans, Baton Rouge: Up to 5 inches possible

Is in the forecast this week for south Louisiana, with up to five inches possible in some places, forecasters said Monday. The main threat for heavy rainfall is Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. The greatest risk is near and south of Interstate 10 from New Orleans to the west.
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

See new opening date for Cool Zoo; how to reserve tickets

Audubon's Cool Zoo, the popular water park inside the New Orleans zoo, will reopen on June 16 after being closed last season because of COVID-19, officials announced Monday. The Cool Zoo will follow a Wednesday-through-Sunday schedule until Aug. 7, when the water park will return to a weekends-only schedule. The attraction is slated to close for the season on Labor Day (Sept. 6).
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

List Of Stores Still Requiring Face Masks In Louisiana

After changes to COVID-19 guidelines were posted from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask wearing, some national retailers adjusted their policies to match those guidelines. The CDC said last week that those who are fully vaccinated (they consider this to mean 2 weeks after...