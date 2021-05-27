Cancel
Mercer County, WV

Impacting younger residents

By CHARLES BOOTHE Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
The trend of new positive COVID cases continues to be primarily impacting younger residents.

According to the state DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources), during a seven-day period that ended Tuesday, of 96 confirmed new cases in Mercer County, 61 were younger than 40 with the highest number of cases, 23, between 30 and 39 years old.

Twelve cases were in the 20 to 29 age range, 15 in the 10 to 19 age range and 11 cases were confirmed for those 9 and younger.

In Monroe County, 12 positive cases have been confirmed during a seven-day period ending Tuesday, with nine of those cases under 40 years old.

McDowell County saw nine confirmed cases during that period with eight of those below 40 years old.

The trend is reflected statewide as well. Of the 1,638 confirmed new cases over that seven-day period, 925 were under 40 years old with the 20-29 age group having the most cases at 261.

The rate of infection in age groups corresponds with the vaccination rate. Those under 12 years old are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.

In Mercer County, for example, only 3,703 doses have been administered to those 12 to 34 years old with 18,091 given to residents 35 and older. The age categories are grouped slightly differently.

Statewide, only 149,900 of those 12 to 34 years old have received the vaccine, with about 750,000 35 and older getting vaccinated.

Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, recently said the 20-29 age group is spreading the most variants, another reason they should get vaccinated.

The virus cannot mutate if it is not transmitted, he said of the possibility of more variants surfacing as the median age of residents testing positive for COVID in the state dropped to 34.

“I am telling you … young people should have a valid concern to be able to get vaccinated,” Gov. Jim Justice said during a recent pandemic briefing, adding that medical experts have also said contracting the virus even if no symptoms are shown can lead to other health issues down the road.

Justice said younger people tend to be spreaders, so getting the vaccination is also crucial because it can prevent spread to others who may be more vulnerable.

Marsh said the UK variant is the most common form (of the virus) now in the country, also reiterating the fact side effects can impact the heart and “young people could suffer consequences … their entire life.”

They can also spread it to a more immediately vulnerable older population as well, he added, which points to the importance of as many people as possible being vaccinated.

The Mercer County Health Department is offering a vaccine clinic today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Karen Preservati Education Center at the Princeton Rescue Squad.

No appointment is needed to receive the vaccine.

Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.

