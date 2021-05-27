Cancel
Pipestem, WV

New activities open at Pipestem Resort State Park Adventure Zone

By CHARLES BOOTHE Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 6 days ago

Pipestem Resort State Park keeps adding recreational activities for visitors, with a new Adventure Zone now open.

Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Wednesday that a partnership with ACE Adventure Resort and West Virginia State Parks made the Adventure Zone possible.

“There’s no place on earth like the state parks and forests we have in West Virginia,” Justice said. “It’s been a priority of mine from the beginning to invest in these treasures and make them the absolute best places for people to visit. This is just one more tool in our tool belt and one more thing for folks to enjoy in our incredible state parks. I want to thank everyone who had a hand in making this possible.”

The Zone offers something for everyone, including:

• Skeet shooting

• Laser tag

• Remote controlled cars on racetracks

• 3D archery

• Axe throwing

• Drone flying

• Miniature golf

• Disc golf

• Motorized bikes

Paul Buechler, CEO of Pipestem Adventures, said bringing the addition to the park has made the partnership continue to be a successful one.

“ACE has enjoyed working with West Virginia State Parks these last few summers and we are excited to continue our partnership at Pipestem Resort with the addition of this new Adventure Zone,” he said. “Our partnership with the Pipestem Peaks Zipline, adventure lake, and splash park have been incredibly successful and we look forward to offering these new family-friendly adventures for folks vacationing at Pipestem.”

The Adventure Zone is one of several family-friendly amenities that have been added to Pipestem Resort State Park in the last few years, joining the Pipestem Peaks Zipline, guided trout fishing tours, a splash park, and adventure lake, golf courses, mountain bike excursions, horseback riding, whitewater rafting, and more.

“This exciting addition to Pipestem’s recreation opportunities is one of many upgrades taking place throughout the entire state park system,” said West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “Governor Justice has been a champion for West Virginia State Parks and sees the value they bring as tourism destinations.”

More than $100 million has been invested in West Virginia State Parks under Justice.

In 2020, he announced nearly $12 million in improvement projects at Pipestem Resort State Park, over $25 million in improvements at Cacapon Resort State Park, $2.4 million in improvements at Tygart Lake State Park, and a combined $12 million in improvements at Blackwater Falls and Canaan Valley Resort state parks.

All Adventure Zone activities can be individually booked online. Hourly rates for Adventure Zone activities range from $6 to $40, but park visitors can purchase an all-inclusive day pass, which includes access to all activities for $84. Most activities will be scheduled in hourly intervals starting at 9 a.m. each day and will be open to groups of two-to-12 people per session.

Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.

