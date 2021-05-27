New tenant grabs 170K SF in Raleigh as demand for industrial space stays hot

A family-owned and operated Mexican restaurant is preparing to open its second location in the Triangle this summer. Carrburritos is coming to Boxyard RTP, the new mixed-use development in Research Triangle Park that houses restaurants and entrepreneurial space in modified shipping containers. The restaurant has been a Carrboro staple since 1997 when William and Gail Fairbanks opened the 2,400-square-foot restaurant parallel to Franklin Street. A second location opened in downtown Davidson in 2013.