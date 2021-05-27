Suit Challenging the Early Release of 76,000 Incarcerated People Filed by 44 DAs Including Schubert and Reisig
Sacramento, CA – Two weeks ago Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert sent a letter signed by around 40 of her counterparts across the state opposing the plans for the early release of incarcerated people. On Wednesday, she and 43 other elected DAs across California, including Yolo County DA Jeff Reisig, filed a civil lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) seeking declaratory and injunctive relief to prohibit awarding additional conduct credits to more than 76,000 violent and serious offenders.www.davisvanguard.org