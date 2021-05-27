HBO Renews ‘Black Lady Sketch Show’
NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most innovative and edgy comedies on broadcast, cable TV or streaming services will be back next season. HBO announced this week that Robin Thede’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” would receive a third season. Thede, the creator, showrunner, executive producer, writer and star of the Emmy-nominated narrative comedy show, told Variety.com that making the show has been a dream come true. “I’m honored to continue our incredible series and wonderful partnership with HBO, Issa Rae, JAX Media and our entire producing team,” she added in a statement.tntribune.com