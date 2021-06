This column is the second in a two-part series on Indigenous solidarity and reclamation of identity as an act of decolonization. My favorite Ojibwe story tells of Cheengwun, a medicine man, who travels to the spirit realm in a dream. There, he finds an old ookoomisan, who told him that the Wiindigo, a demonic figure in Anishinaabe lore, was killing the Anishinaabeg — the Original People. Ookoomisan, the old grandmother, collected the remaining Ojibwe children and prepared them to defeat the Wiindigo. The nameless children ran across a vast lake, representing their subconsciousness. The children were practicing to race the Wiindigo one by one. Dying one by one.