The idea to make Southern and Eastern Oregon a part of Idaho is a horrible idea for several reasons. In the first place, we have no idea of the logistics of such a move. Think about Brexit and the unexpected consequences. This isn’t that, I know. However, we’d all need new car registration and licensing from driver’s licenses or teaching certificates, just as an example. Tax structures would be changed, and in my opinion, definitely not for the better. If this fantasy ever becomes reality, we’re all in for a huge pain in the parts, regardless of your political beliefs.