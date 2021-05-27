The New Normal: What if only 3 obstacles stood in the way of the fully digital transaction?
Four real estate leaders share how legislators, lenders, brokers, agents and consumers all have a role to play in blocking paperless transactions. This is the fourth installment in “The New Normal,” a multistory Inman series exploring what’s returning to normal after the pandemic fades and what will never be the same. Don’t miss part 1, What if the brokerage of the future isn’t a brokerage at all?, part 2, What if real estate agents never go back to the office?, and part 3, What if agent pay was more than just commissions?www.inman.com