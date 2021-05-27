Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, SC

fêteGreenvilleTV’s stuff to do – May 27 to 30

iongreenville.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFGTV was filmed at The Velo Fellow – go see ’em and help us support our local musicians, artists and businesses around Greenville, SC. fête it be…

iongreenville.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Entertainment
City
Greenville, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F Tegreenvilletv#Fgtv#Velo#Stuff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Greenville, SCFOX Carolina

The Malcolm X Festival returned to Greenville on Sunday

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville’s Malcolm X Center for Self Determination and WMXP 95.5 fm Community Radio said they hosted the Malcolm X Festival on Sunday to join the national celebration of Malcolm X's 96th birthday. The event took place at Cleveland Park in Greenville from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00...
Greenville, SCgreenvillejournal.com

Op-ed: Where will our wings take us?

In recent days there has been intense community dialogue surrounding the Wings of the City art exhibit in Greenville, South Carolina. This is a good thing. Art is supposed to elicit emotion and stimulate conversations. The beauty of diversity is that each one of us sees the world through the unique lens of our lived experiences and when different perspectives are shared and welcomed, our view of the world is enriched. Public art is so powerful because it widens our lens. By design, it alters the environment as we know it and forces us to rediscover it. It is approachable and feels deeply proximate. It speaks to us in a language that feels familiar, so it is just natural that we experience a dialogue within ourselves.
Greenville, SCWYFF4.com

﻿4 Aces Kitchen & Cocktails﻿ opens Monday on Pelham Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant will open Monday on Pelham Road in Greenville. The former owners of Tipsy Taco, Roger Carlton and Trish Balentine, are opening 4 Aces Kitchen & Cocktails. The restaurant will open to the public at 115 Pelham Road, Suite 1. Carlton and Balentine said they...
Greenville, SCgreenville.com

City of Greenville Mourns Loss of Trude Heller

City of Greenville elected officials and staff were saddened to learn of the death of Trude Heller, wife of Max Heller, who served as Greenville’s mayor from 1971 to 1979. The Hellers first met outside Vienna, Austria in 1937 and reconnected years later in the United States after escaping from Nazi-occupied Austria. Max convinced Trude, who was living in New York with her mother, to visit Greenville, where he was working at a shirt factory. The Hellers married in 1942 in a ceremony on Main Street.
Greenville, SCtigernet.com

Ladies deserve a nice sendoff

I'm assuming they'll be bussed Thursday or at least bussed to Greenville. Tnet staff should do a feature story and post times when they leave for Bama. The ladies deserve to have a huge sendoff... Reason I posted this under football is I get rejected posting topics to softball.
Greenville, SCsprudge.com

Coffee Design: Methodical Coffee In Greenville, SC

Coffee Design is proudly sponsored by Savor Brands, your boost in coffeedence through maximizing designs in packaging, sustainability and tech. Greenville, South Carolina is a city on the grow. Ranked as one of the fasted growing cities in the United States, Greenville rests comfortably between booming coffee cities Atlanta, Georgia, and Charlotte, North Carolina—it's no wonder that Greenville is home to Methodical Coffee, one of the country's best coffee bars with a three-page wine menu. But today we focus our attention on their gorgeous packaging design. With beautiful florals accents across the brand's range, and a unique wrapped-and-letterpressed approach to reserve coffees, Methodical's implementation of both design and packaging stands out. We spoke with co-owner Marco Suarez digitally to learn more.
Greenville, SCWYFF4.com

Check your tickets! $200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Thursday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing produced a ticket worth $200,000. The ticket was sold at QuikTrip at 1460 Woodruff Road in Greenville. (Video above: Friday morning headlines) The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Thursday’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize when...
Greenville, SCPosted by
Greenville Voice

These jobs are hiring in Greenville — and they let you set your own schedule

Check out these Greenville-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Sales- Mortgage Protection: $100k-$300K, No Cold Calling - Will Train; 2. Sales Consultant - Part Time - $20/hr training pay; 3. Customer Representative Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 4. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr; 5. Sales Assistant Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr;
Greenville, SCupstatebusinessjournal.com

On the Move: Katherine Darden

Katherine Darden joined FerebeeLane, a full service marketing and branding agency in Greenville, as an account coordinator. She is a graduate of Clemson University’s Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business. While at Clemson, Darden was active in the school’s student-led brand agency, Cadency, serving as account director in...
Greenville, SCWYFF4.com

'Dixie Land' removed from Greenville High Alma Mater

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville High School Alma Mater no longer includes the words "Dixie Land." Greenville High School Principal Jason Warren said a small group of alumni approached him at the beginning of the year to request the words be changed. Warren said the song was written roughly 100...
Greenville, SCFOX Carolina

Palmetto Cash 5 ticket worth $200K sold in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The S.C. Education Lottery said Thursday's Palmetto Cash 5 winning ticket, worth $200,000, was sold at a Greenville gas station. According to the Lottery, the ticket was sold at the QuikTrip located at 1460 Woodruff Road in Greenville. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Thursday’s...
Greenville, SCupstatebusinessjournal.com

On the Move: Emily Scott

Emily Scott joined FerebeeLane, a full service marketing and branding agency in Greenville, as an account manager. She began her career in marketing at ChartSpan Medical Technologies before leading public relations and social media efforts for a local agency serving clients in the technology, tourism and hospitality industries. Scott most...