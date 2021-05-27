Inside the majority-woman team making motorsports history at the Indy 500

For a first-time attendee, it’s difficult to imagine what the Indy 500 might have looked like in all the years before 2020 — after all, what we remember about life from before the pandemic has never felt more distant. But I’ve been told about the traditional Sunday morning race day traffic rendering every street in a five-mile radius of the track to complete gridlock, about the sweaty and sunburnt sea of humanity spread across the famous “Snakepit” infield, and of the screaming throngs crammed shoulder-to-shoulder in the open-air grandstands, craning their necks as the racers exit Turn 4 and charge toward the checkered flag. The Indianapolis 500 is unequivocally the biggest day in motorsport, and, in its peak years, routinely attracted upwards of 300,000 racing fans to its rowdy midwest epicenter: the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But that was then. Things are different now.