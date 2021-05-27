Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Inside the majority-woman team making motorsports history at the Indy 500

By Alyssa Roenigk
ESPN
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, all eyes will be on Paretta Autosport. Because for the first time in motorsport history, the driver, the owner, the spotters, two engineers, the front office and most of the pit crew will be women. Owner Beth Paretta, who has been trying to create a coed race team for six years, hopes that the novelty will wear off quickly. "My hope is that in five years, us being a team of mostly women is the least interesting thing about us."

#Indy 500#Indianapolis 500#Race
Plymouth, INabc57.com

Indy 500 'Milk Woman' reflects on experience

PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- The drinking of milk is one of the most exciting moments for not only the winners of the Indy 500 but many Indiana farmers, as well. Every year, Indiana dairy farmers come together to nominate one representative for the Indianapolis 500 victory circle. The winner is given the opportunity to provide the milk of choice to the winning driver.
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

SHEHEEN: A Trip Through Indy’s History

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — We had the opportunity to take in the GMR Grand Prix for the first time at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and it was tremendous to see fans back at the world’s most famous race course. It was great to spend time with two of the sport’s living legends...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Ben Rhodes to Make NASCAR Cup Series Debut with Spire Motorsports

Spire Motorsports announced today that NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Championship contender Ben Rhodes will make his NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) debut driving the team’s No. 77 Kaeding Performance Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE in Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Rhodes, a 24-year-old Louisville, Ky., native, kicked off...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Spire Motorsports crew chief suspended; team adds new driver

The team’s regular crew chief, Kevin Bellicourt, was fined $20,000 and suspended for one race by NASCAR because the team’s car had two unsecure lug nuts following Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Xfinity Series regular Justin Haley drive the No. 77 to a 28th-place finish in the...
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Hélio Castroneves Proves Age is Just a Number With History-Making Indy 500 Win

We learn that age is just a number, but time and time again, we watch as age threatens to define and derail athletes’ careers. That is until this year. Tom Brady became the oldest player to win a Super Bowl as the Buccaneers beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. It marked the 43-year-old’s seventh championship, more than any single NFL franchise has collected. Just over a week ago, Phil Mickelson made history when the 50-year-old became the oldest golfer to ever win a major with his victory at the PGA Championship.
Motorsportsaccesswdun.com

PODCAST: Hard Left Turn - Castroneves makes history with 4th Indy 500 win

On Sunday, Helio Castroneves became just the fourth driver his the 105 year history of the Indianapolis 500 to win four runnings of "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing." Our Hard Left Turn crew - with the help of guest contributor Joe VanHoose - dig into all of the racing action from over the weekend at Indianapolis and at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, including:
MotorsportsCBS Sports

NASCAR Crash Course: A look back at Hendrick Motorsports history

In recent years, Charlotte Motor Speedway's Coca-Cola 600 has survived through its rich history as a crown jewel event rather than enriching the sport through on-track competition. On Sunday night, Hendrick Motorsports produced another dominant performance symptomatic of why the track has lost the All-Star Race and turned its second oval date into an infield road course: Kyle Larson completed a 10-second victory and led 327 of the 400 laps.
Motorsportsablogtowatch.com

Inside Pit Row With TAG Heuer At The 2021 Indy 500

For a first-time attendee, it’s difficult to imagine what the Indy 500 might have looked like in all the years before 2020 — after all, what we remember about life from before the pandemic has never felt more distant. But I’ve been told about the traditional Sunday morning race day traffic rendering every street in a five-mile radius of the track to complete gridlock, about the sweaty and sunburnt sea of humanity spread across the famous “Snakepit” infield, and of the screaming throngs crammed shoulder-to-shoulder in the open-air grandstands, craning their necks as the racers exit Turn 4 and charge toward the checkered flag. The Indianapolis 500 is unequivocally the biggest day in motorsport, and, in its peak years, routinely attracted upwards of 300,000 racing fans to its rowdy midwest epicenter: the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But that was then. Things are different now.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Motorsport Australia considering one-make Formula Ford series

The governing body today released a number of recommendations for Formula Ford that will be now be assessed through a wide-spread survey. The recommendations include re-instating FF as a national series next year, before aiming for national championship status in 2023. That would come as part of the introduction of...
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Young’s Motorsports Texas Motor Speedway Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Magic Eight: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year candidate Kris Wright will pilot the No. 02 America’s Auto Auction Chevrolet Silverado this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway for his eighth career start. In addition to his six Truck Series...
Detroit, MIAP

Magnussen picks up 1st win in Ganassi's sweep at Belle Isle

DETROIT (AP) — Chip Ganassi Racing completed a Saturday sweep at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park and put a pair of former Formula One drivers in victory lane after its win in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar race. Kevin Magnussen started from the pole in a Cadillac and Renger van...
Detroit, MIspeedsport.com

Askew In For Rosenqvist During Round Two In Detroit

DETROIT – A violent crash in turn six of the 14-turn, 2.35-mile street course at Belle Isle in Saturday’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix has left Arrow McLaren SP driver Felix Rosenqvist in a Detroit hospital for further evaluation. Oliver Askew, who drove for Arrow McLaren SP in 2020, will take...
MotorsportsJanesville Gazette

IndyCar Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix 2 Results

(Start position in parentheses) 1. (16) Pato O'Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70 laps, Running. 2. (1) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running. 3. (4) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running. 4. (2) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running. 5. (9) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running. 6. (20) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running. 7. (6) Scott...
Motorsportsharrisondaily.com

Askew gets call from old team as emergency replacement

DETROIT (AP) — Oliver Askew, like most race car drivers, never goes to a track without his helmet — one never knows when a team might need an emergency driver. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Motorsportsdailyjournal.net

Ericsson scores 1st IndyCar win at action-packed Belle Isle

DETROIT — Chip Ganassi tells anyone who will listen that “I like winners” whenever one of his drivers takes the checkered flag. So when Marcus Ericsson was hired, he worried the team owner would see his long losing streak and question the pick. Ericsson fixed that problem Saturday by scoring...
Motorsportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Pato O’Ward takes IndyCar points lead with win at Detroit

Pato O'Ward of Mexico became the NTT IndyCar Series' first multiple winner of the season Sunday by capturing the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit Race 2 at Belle Isle Park. O'Ward passed Josef Newgarden, who started in the pole position, and led the final three laps of the street-course race. He won by a 6.7595-second margin over Newgarden, who led for the other 67 laps. Alex Palou of Spain finished third in the 164.5-mile race.