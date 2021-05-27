Cancel
Bitwig Studio 4 brings Operators, comping, Ableton Live and FL Studio file import

By Sam Willings
musictech.net
 5 days ago

Bitwig has announced the fourth iteration of its modular DAW with Bitwig Studio 4. The new version introduces audio comping in the Clip Launcher and Arranger; Operators to dictate randomisation and recurrence; Spread for expressive parameters; native support for Apple Silicon Mac machines, and more. Audio Comping in Bitwig 4...

www.musictech.net
Bitwig Studio 4 intros powerful probability tools in major update

A major update to Bitwig studio has been announced. Studio 4 introduces a new device called Operators for adding variety to how and when musical events are triggered. The Chance parameter controls the probability a given note will play while Repeats provides retriggering and note division, the results of which can be ramped into curves. Ocurrence sets conditions that determine when a given event should play, such as triggering only on the first cycle of a loop, skipping the first cycle and triggering thereafter or playing only when a previous event has occurred. Recurrence turns each event into its own mini-timeline, allowing you to set a loop length and trigger points specific to a given note. The four modes can be used in isolation or combination. Other new features include a Spread control, which brings a user-determined range of randomisation to any parameter on a per-note basis, and Comping, a streamlining of the process of editing multiple takes of a performance. Studio 4 will run natively on Apple M1 processors and supports Chinese, Japanese and German languages. It also allows the importing of sessions from Fruity Loops and Live and provides an expanded list of codecs for exporting audio. Check out the full feature set and tutorial videos on the Bitwig website. The full version of Studio 4 will be out around the end of Q2 and early Q3. The beta version is available now to test for anyone with an active Bitwig Studio upgrade plan. Watch a video about the new Operators device.
