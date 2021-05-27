Could hockey be coming to TSU?
Last week for the second time in recent months Tennessee State University’s athletics program was in the national news. The Eddie George. hiring got them major attention both in and out of the sporting arena, and the same was true when an announcement was made that the school was exploring the possibility of adding hockey to its array of varsity sports. TSU is conducting a feasibility study in partnership with the National Hockey League, Nashville Predators, and College Hockey Inc. The results of this study are expected to be released late this fall.tntribune.com