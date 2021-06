Did we need a Friends reunion? Not really. Is the person who convinced Nobel prize laureate Malala Yousafzai to confess to being “a Joey with a hint of Phoebe” actually a genius? Probably. Was this 100-minute tribute to the world’s biggest sitcom as pointless as it was a total joy? Absolutely.Long rumoured, long delayed by Covid, yet finally here, the Friends reunion answers the question every cast member has been asked since the original series went off the air in 2004: when is Friends going to come back? Of course, Friends could never have come back in its original...