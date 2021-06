There isn’t much Mary Bishop doesn’t miss about her dad. “It was just his birthday on Friday. Just calling him, talking to him, just everything,” she explained. Mary’s dad, Charles died at Olean General Hospital in February at the age of 76. He had been admitted after testing positive for COVID-19. “I seriously think it was the shortage of nurses that patients were not able to get the proper care,” she said. “His room was filthy, he was filthy, his mouth was full of sores,” said Bishop.