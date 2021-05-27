Buy or Sell – Who is Cole Irvin & Why is Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Struggling?

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. In this week’s buy or sell article, we’re looking at two players that started hot and cold to begin the 2021 season. You can read the other recent articles here. Cole Irvin pitched well to start the season after many fantasy managers snagged him off the waiver wire. Meanwhile, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. struggled mightily out of the gate. However, Gurriel is heating up over his past 10 games. Is Irvin legitimate? Will he keep up this success with his control and command profile? Can Gurriel make up for the early struggles and live up to his top-100 pick in NFBC ADP? We plan to answer those questions and see where the data leads us.