Covid: Boris Johnson says England may need to wait to end restrictions

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson has said "we may need to wait" for the lifting of all Covid restrictions in England, which is currently planned for 21 June. The PM said he saw nothing "currently in the data" to suggest the government would have to delay unlocking. But he said there were signs...

www.bbc.co.uk
PoliticsTelegraph

We’ll stand up to China as the sheriff of the seas, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has said the deployment of HMS Queen Elizabeth will show “our friends in China” the UK's belief in the international law of the sea. The Prime Minister made his comments ahead of the £3 billion aircraft carrier’s first operational deployment to Asia, where it will interact with more than 40 nations.
U.K.inews.co.uk

UK threatens to tear up Northern Ireland Brexit deal Boris Johnson agreed five months ago

Downing Street has threatened to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol unless Brussels ends its “purist” approach to post-Brexit checks. Lord Frost, the Cabinet minister in charge of UK-EU relations, has said the UK will consider “all options”, including triggering Article 16, to suspend the checks in order to ensure “peace and prosperity” in Northern Ireland.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Government failure on borders put UK at risk from Indian variant, says Labour

The risk of the Indian variant of Covid to the UK has been increased because of the government’s failure to “prioritise the protection of the borders” at a time when Boris Johnson was planning a trade trip to Delhi, a member of Keir Starmer’s frontbench has said.Shadow communities secretary Steve Reed told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday that Mr Johnson failed to put India on England’s travel “red list” along with neighbours Pakistan and Bangladesh early in April at a time when coronavirus was “running out of control in the whole of the sub-continent”.But health secretary Matt Hancock...
EconomyBBC

Brexit: Boris Johnson prepared to throw farmers under bus, says SNP

Boris Johnson is prepared "to throw farmers and crofters under the Brexit bus" in his bid to secure a trade deal with Australia, the SNP's leader in Westminster has said. Ian Blackford urged the PM to rule out giving Australia tariff - or tax-free - access for its lamb and beef products.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s Brexit trade deal risk to political stability in Northern Ireland, says minister

Boris Johnson’s Brexit minister has issued a veiled threat that the UK is ready to walk away from key elements of its Northern Ireland border agreement with the EU unless Brussels gives ground in talks.David Frost admitted that Mr Johnson’s Brexit deal has disrupted deliveries of goods to Northern Ireland from mainland Britain and put political stability in the province at risk.Writing in the Mail on Sunday, he acknowledged that Downing Street failed to anticipate the additional paperwork and checks which would result from the deal, which he negotiated and Mr Johnson signed and pushed through parliament.Despite the EU making...
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

UK Covid-19 Restrictions Eased Despite Variant Concerns

Most of the UK takes a major step towards normality on Monday as coronavirus restrictions are eased, despite concerns over the spread of a more transmissible variant of the disease. Across England, Wales and most of Scotland, indoor hospitality in pubs, restaurants and caf?s returns and cinemas, museums and sports...
WorldTelegraph

Boris Johnson is not to blame for the spread of the Indian variant

How convenient it would be for opponents of the Prime Minister if there was truth in the narrative that he had shown a cavalier attitude towards Covid 19, ignoring and over-ruling the cautions of his expert advisers. It isn’t just Dominic Cummings who is trying to spin this tale. One current government insider was quoted anonymously on Sunday as saying: “It’s very clear that we should have closed the border to India earlier and that Boris did not do so because he didn’t want to offend Modi.” Typical of Labour’s response throughout the Covid crisis, the shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds jumped on the bandwagon, saying that the government should have closed down travel from India sooner. The message is: yes Boris deserves half a cheer for his vaccination programme, but look, here he is again riding roughshod over scientific evidence, and we are all now going to pay the price in more deaths and serious illness.
PoliticsThe Guardian

Pity the poor standup in Boris Johnson’s kleptocracy

Like a great sloppy spaff, the flying shit of the Queen’s speech has hit the fan of functioning democracy full in the face. More than two million of the electorate least likely to support Boris Johnson are to be robbed of their right to vote, while millions of the sort of true Brits who moved to Spain when the local shopping centre installed a Muslamic prayer room are to have theirs reinstated; key environmental protections are to be scrapped or diluted; legitimate protests can be closed down if they’re “too noisy”; cub scout groups that fail to invite the anti-feminist meat-man Jordan Peterson to address the boys are to be fined; even Tuesday’s belated announcement of a conversion therapy ban was, in fact, conditional on “consultations with the public”. What’s the point of consulting them? The British public would vote to make conversion therapy compulsory if the Conservatives spent millions on an 88% false Facebook campaign saying lesbians killed the fishing industry. On TV, a typically acquiescent BBC journalist, Chris Mason, nodded encouragingly as two genuinely distressed Hartlepool men blamed the Labour party for 12 years of Conservative policies. Job done! Monkeys beware!!
Public HealthThe Independent

Inside Politics: Boris Johnson urges ‘heavy dose of caution’ as lockdown eases

H — ugs! Holidays! Movies! Mixing! Pints inside! A great swathe of personal freedoms returns today – but not everyone is keen to get up close and personal with others. Some British Airways staff haven’t been showing up for flights to India over fears they’ll catch the Covid variant. Matt Hancock wants us to be “careful” when getting close with family. But some think Hancock has been getting much too close to Tory friends looking for government contacts. Has Boris Johnson been too close to Tory donors? His MPs don’t seem to care. Backbenchers feel so close to the boss right now that they’re threatening to ignore any suspension he might get in the Commons.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Boris urges 'heavy dose of caution' as revellers pack pubs to celebrate Britain's great reopening: Tory MPs worry PM may yield to 'panicking' scientists and delay further easing after infections rise by 8% in a week amid Indian variant fears

Boris Johnson has urged families to adopt a 'heavy dose of caution' with the ban on indoor socialising and hugs finally ending - amid an eight per cent rise in infections in a week. In a guarded statement before revellers packed into pubs to celebrate the lifting of restrictions, the...
Public Healthnwaonline.com

U.K. rushes testing to tackle variant before curbs eased

LONDON -- British health workers, aided by the army, distributed coronavirus tests door to door Saturday in two towns in northern England, seeking to contain a fast-spreading variant that threatens plans to lift all lockdown restrictions next month. Cases of a variant first identified in India have more than doubled...
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Freedom Day dawns: Britons rejoice as they can go back inside pubs, restaurants, cinemas and friends' homes TODAY... but SAGE scientist urges caution and says he still 'won't be going indoors'

Britons are today free to hug friends and go back inside pubs, restaurants, cinemas, friends homes and even take their children to soft play centres despite Boris Johnson's top scientific advisors admitting they won't be doing any of those things themselves with the Indian variant on the up. The Prime...
Public Healthledburyreporter.co.uk

Boris Johnson says no ‘conclusive’ evidence to delay road map out of lockdown

There is no “conclusive” evidence to deviate from the road map out of lockdown despite concerns over the Indian coronavirus variant, Boris Johnson said. The Prime Minister has previously warned the rise in cases of the highly transmissible variant of concern could risk the next stage of England’s road map out of lockdown, currently pencilled in for June 21, being delayed.