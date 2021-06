What do you get the golfer who has everything? Major championships, of course. As Brooke Henderson continues to re-write Canadian record books, this week’s U.S. Women’s Open is her latest opportunity to make history, which is the remarkable point she’s already arrived at in her young career. With 10 LPGA wins at just 23 years old, Henderson has raced past Sandra Post’s mark of eight victories; and for that matter, she’s also two clear of Mike Weir and George Knudson for Canadian wins on either of the world’s top tours.