Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Protecting A Tesla In Weather Extremes

By Guest Contributor
CleanTechnica
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeasonal weather extremes are tough on cars. By all accounts, Teslas are more resilient than most, but they can take their share of punishment from winter ice storms and summer heat. And it’s not just vehicles that need protection — what about the driver and passengers who have to endure freezing or hot temperatures?

cleantechnica.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Tesla Owners#Colder Weather#Hot Weather#Winter Weather#Hot Cars#Mesh Roof Sunshade#Evannex#Technician#Patreon#Cleantech Talk#Seasonal Weather Extremes#Colder Climates#Temperate Climates#Winter Ice Storms#Winter Driving#Rain#Oven Temperature#Snow#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
Herald-Palladium

21 die in extreme weather in China ultramarathon

BEIJING (AP) — Twenty-one people running a mountain ultramarathon have died in northwestern China after hail, freezing rain and gale-force winds hit the high-altitude race, state media reported Sunday. After an all-night rescue operation in freezing temperatures involving more than 700 personnel, rescuers were able to confirm that 151 people...
tesmanian.com

Tesla Cybertruck's Exoskeleton Is a Reliable Protective Shield

Tesla's origami-style Cybertruck design has a purpose and is likely to have a significant impact on its affordability. The pickup has a stainless steel alloy exoskeleton made from the same material that will be used on the exterior shell of the SpaceX Starship rocket. Cybertruck will be made using a special technology unique to the automotive industry, and it will be able to protect the occupants from external damage.
theiet.org

Extreme space weather threatens manned trip to the Moon

“Extreme space weather”, caused by the Sun’s waxing and waning solar activity, could have dire implications for the forthcoming manned trip to the Moon, scientists have said. Nasa’s Artemis mission is already underway and plans to return humans to the moon in 2024, but the likelihood of delays pushing this...
lapl.org

21st Century Kids: Experience Extreme & Wild Weather

Every day in the news we hear about some extreme weather event happening in the United States. These events impact homes, livelihoods, and life itself. Constant occurrences require bold solutions to decrease extreme weather frequency and strength. The first step is to explore types of wild weather events, survival methods, and what actions can be taken to alter our planet's future. Here is a list of books for aspiring meteorologists and climate warriors.
Washington, DCWTVF

Trends suggest extreme weather seasons are becoming longer

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Like clockwork, every year, hurricanes become a part of life in the Atlantic basin. Already this year, tropical storm Ana formed in May, marking the seventh year in a row the season produced a named storm, before the official start of hurricane season. So, is it time...
Earth Scienceearth.com

Young Earth was heated by extreme levels of atmospheric CO2

Three to four billion years ago, a young Earth was heated up by extremely high atmospheric CO2 levels, according to a new study from the University of Cologne. The greenhouse gas effect may also explain why ocean temperatures were high at this time. Despite the fact that the sun shone...
Home & GardenPosted by
Redfin

Heatproof Your Home and Protect it From Extreme Temperatures

Your home is supposed to be your own personal oasis. However, when summertime comes around, scorching temperatures and rising humidity can wreak havoc on a home, both inside and out. Extreme heat can make the interior of a house uncomfortable for everyone inside, while strong UV rays can damage everything from outdoor paneling, paint, and roofing to indoor walls, carpet, and furniture. This is especially true if you live somewhere with blistering temperatures like Phoenix, AZ, or high humidity like New Orleans, LA.
World Economic Forum

Lessons learned from five years of extreme weather ‘rapid attribution’

After an extreme weather event, scientific questions are raised about how much human-caused climate change contributed. In 2015, the World Weather Attribution launched a collaboration between climate scientists in the UK, Netherlands, France and beyond. It works to understand these questions during the days or weeks following an event, using...
Posted by
Savoonga Voice

Jump on Savoonga’s cloudy forecast today

(SAVOONGA, AK.) Sunday is set to be cloudy in Savoonga, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
escalontimes.com

How To Keep Gardens Safe In Summer Heat Waves

Summer is a season to relax and enjoy the warm weather. Basking in the summer sun is a great way to relax, but only when the temperatures are safe. Summer heat waves can compromise the health of human beings as well as their pets. Gardening enthusiasts also may need to go the extra mile to keep their plants and gardens from wilting under harsh summer sun.
Posted by
AccuWeather

'This is a nightmare': 4th extreme weather event within a year wears on residents

Residents of Lake Charles, Louisiana, are now picking up the pieces from a fourth significant weather event in less than a year. Blue tarps still cover a handful of damaged roofs in the area after hurricanes Laura and Delta, which were followed by a deep freeze in February that froze pipes and caused drinking water concerns. Then on Monday, a slow-moving storm passing over Louisiana dumped over a foot of rain in just a few hours.
picturecorrect.com

Overcoming Challenges on Landscape Photography Trips

A lot of hardcore landscape photographers get into the habit of chasing light. In order to get that perfect morning or evening light, they end up leaving their homes and traveling to unknown places at the oddest hours. Also, landscape photography often changes us into constant travelers who go to distinct places around the world to take photos. While these are all a part of the photography process, sometimes things can take an unexpected turn – especially when you aren’t familiar with the place that you’re heading to. In today’s interesting video, the team from Fototripper share their adventurous journey as they took a wrong turn during their landscape photography trip:
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-03 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon high temperatures of 98 to 103 degrees expected. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
parabolicarc.com

Germany Establishes Space Weather Service

COLOGNE, Germany (DLR PR) — It is particularly easy to recognize by the auroras: the particle radiation of the sun. But the sun’s plasma eruptions not only create the natural spectacle in the polar regions. They can also interfere with satellites. In extreme cases, space weather even affects the infrastructure on earth. The Institute for Solar-Terrestrial Physics at the German Aerospace Center (DLR) observes space weather and researches to better understand and predict the interactions. The DLR Institute in Neustrelitz (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania) opened on May 26, 2021.
WGNtv.com

1977—a year of extreme weather

You recently mentioned the year 1977 in regards to hot weather in May? I’ve always associated 1977 with severe winter weather. It must have been quite a year. 1977 was, indeed, a year of extremes. In a span of just five months, Chicago’s weather demonstrated just how variable and extreme it could be. January, 1977 was stunningly cold, tallying a record 17-zero or below days, in a month where the mercury never reached the freezing mark. It remains the city’s all-time coldest month averaging just 10.1 degrees. It was also snowy, logging 19.9 inches of snow. After a typical start, May, 1977 turned incredibly hot by mid-month, with an unprecedented early-season heat wave that featured nine consecutive 90-degree plus days. It still stands as the city’s warmest May, with an average temperature of 69.3 degrees.
AstronomyPhys.org

Californian smoke drifted as far as Europe in 2020 and caused heavy clouding of the sun

The smoke from the extreme forest fires on the US West Coast in September 2020 traveled over many thousands of kilometers to Central Europe, where it continued to affect the atmosphere for days afterwards. A comparison of ground and satellite measurements now shows: The forest fire aerosol disturbed the free troposphere over Leipzig in Germany as never before. An evaluation by an international research team led by the Leibniz Institute for Tropospheric Research (TROPOS) revealed an extraordinary optical thickness on 11 September 2020, which attenuated sunlight by a third. The study, published in Geophysical Research Letters, is the first publication to show that ESA's novel Aeolus satellite can not only reliably measure global wind profiles but also aerosols in the atmosphere as it was shown by comparing Aeolus measurements with lidar measurements from the ground. The Center National de Recherches Météorologiques (CNRM) of the University of Toulouse, the German Aerospace Center (DLR) and the European Space Agency (ESA) were involved in the study.