Spotify paved the way for this form of consuming music that lets one stream over the internet and enjoy based on mood, genre, and personal traits across various platforms. It is one of the fastest growing music streaming services – with no intention of slowing down – but not the only one. There are a handful of options, of which Apple Music is the most potent competitor. Both giants have a few things in common, from a monthly subscription to smart speaker support, but there are certain differences that make Spotify and Apple Music unique and valuable for certain types of audiophiles.