Lauren Migaki

The Marvelous Mundane features DC-area artist couple Max-Karl and Ellen Verdon Winkler in their first joint exhibition. The exhibition contains prints, drawings, and paintings created by Max and Ellen over the last few years. Although the two artists have their own distinct styles, they both have a common fascination with the everyday sights of the world, and capturing the beauty that can be found even in decay and disorder. Ellen works in a painterly style, often emphasizing the shadows and tones of her subject matter. Max’s works are more linear as he tends to focus on lines and shapes, luring the viewer in for the details.