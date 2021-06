YouTube has decided to launch a reward program to promote creators to use YouTube Shorts and consciously post content on the platform. YouTube said that it has plans to reward top creators of the YouTube Shorts platform over the next year. For this, it has earmarked a USD 100 million fund. The fund will be used as a reward to creators for their most engaging and most view content during the period of 2021 and 2022. However, creators of the platform won’t be able to apply for the fund and use it for the production of the content. YouTube said that it will reach out to creators every month whose content would cross a certain milestone. Those creators will be rewarded for their contribution.