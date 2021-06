The Logansport baseball team recorded a 19-9 win in six innings at Wabash on Tuesday. The Berries (17-6) have won three in a row and 12 of their last 13. They had 18 hits at Wabash (12-9). Calryan Parmeter went 4-for-6 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Ethan Denny went 3-for-3 with a triple, double and four RBIs. Jon Maloy went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Izak Mock had a double and single. Kian Harris had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Kaiden Lucero had a double and two RBIs. Gavin Smith had a single and RBI. Grayson Long had a single and four runs scored. Brennan Goforth had single and run scored. Tristan Kitchel had two RBIs. Jeremiah Miller added two runs scored and Caleb Miller added a run scored.