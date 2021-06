The Crookston Pirates Boy’s Tennis team will wrap up their regular season this afternoon when they play the last Section 8A team they haven’t played this season when they take on Osakis in Detroit Lakes. The Pirates are 2-16 in matches this season with six matches lost by 4-3 scores including to Hibbing last week. Osakis has returned to boy’s tennis after 30 years the sport has been dormant at the school. The match with Osakis will start at 3:30 PM at the Detroit Lakes courts and Osakis will then take on Detroit Lakes about 5:00 PM. Later this week the Section 8A coaches will seed the seven teams in the Section for the Section 8A team tournament next Monday and Tuesday in East Grand Forks with the Section 8A Individual Tournament will be next Tuesday and Wednesday also in East Grand Forks.