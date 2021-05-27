Cancel
Walla Walla County, WA

Notice of Hearing

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 6 days ago

Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington, will hold a public hearing at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 in Commissioners’ Chambers, Walla Walla County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington to consider continuation of a one-tenth of one percent sales and use tax for the purpose of providing for the operation or delivery of new or expanded chemical dependency or mental health treatment programs and services and for the operation or delivery of new or expanded therapeutic court programs and services, pursuant to RCW 82.14.460.

