Physician warns Tokyo Olympics could spread variants

By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer
Herald-Palladium
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — A physician representing a Japanese medical body warned Thursday that holding the postponed Tokyo Olympics in two months could lead to the spread of variants of the coronavirus. Dr. Naoto Ueyama, chairman of the Japan Doctors Union, said the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government had...

Public HealthCosmopolitan

Doctor warns of new COVID symptom that could be linked to the Indian variant

Numbers of COVID cases in the UK have been reassuringly low over the past couple of months, but the emergence of a new Indian variant of the virus threatens to disrupt the progress. With suspicions that the variant could be far more transmissable than other versions of the virus, experts are urging caution as we edge close towards 'normal' life resuming.
Travelfox5ny.com

US warns Americans not to travel to Japan weeks before Tokyo Olympics

WASHINGTON - The State Department and U.S. health officials issued travel warnings urging Americans to avoid visiting Japan amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in the country, which is set to host the Olympics this summer. In response, the Japanese government was quick to deny that the U.S. warning would...
WorldBirmingham Star

Tokyo 2021 Olympics could become a test of governmental hypocrisy

After its unwillingness to help stranded Australians in India during the pandemic, our government is still sending athletes to the Tokyo Olympics, writes Marie M'Balla-Ndi Oelgemoeller. ON 16 OCTOBER 1968 in Mexico City, American track and field athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos respectively won the gold and silver medals...
Sportsabc17news.com

What could happen if the Tokyo Olympics get canceled?

With a little over two months until the start of the Tokyo Olympics, the possibility of a cancellation looms large over the Games. As Japan battles a fourth wave of coronavirus infections and a state of emergency in Tokyo and other prefectures remains in place until the end of the month, there is mounting pressure from health experts, business leaders and the Japanese public to call off the Games.
Mesa County, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

India variant continues spread in county

Mesa County still is the only place in the state to see cases of the India variant of the original COVID-19 virus, but it now has another one from abroad, this time from Brazil. The county went from having 20 cases Tuesday of the more contagious variant that was first...
WorldTelegraph

Tokyo Olympics 2021: Could the postponed 2020 event be cancelled due to Covid?

Leading International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound has said the Tokyo Games will go ahead as planned unless "Armageddon" occurs in the run-up. Pound told the Evening Standard he was confident the Olympics would proceed as anticipated in August, saying: “The people coming for the large measure will be vaccinated, will upon arrival be put in a bubble and kept in a bubble until they go back home.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Top Doctor Warns Japan: Brace for Century of Shame Over ‘Olympic Coronavirus Variant’

It’s just eight weeks until the Summer Olympics are set to get underway in Tokyo—and the preparations couldn’t really be going any worse. Most of Japan’s urban population is living under a state of emergency, and polls keep showing that most people want the Games to be postponed or completely canceled. That sentiment is unlikely to be helped by a new warning from the head of the Japan Doctors Union, who said the Olympics could create a new virus variant that would shame the nation for a century. “All of the different mutant strains of the virus which exist in different places will be concentrated and gathering here in Tokyo. We cannot deny the possibility of even a new strain of the virus potentially emerging,” said Naoto Ueyama. “It could even mean a Tokyo Olympic strain of the virus being named in this way, which would be a huge tragedy and something which would be the target of criticism, even for 100 years.”
WorldPosted by
CNN

Tokyo plows ahead with Olympics

Despite growing opposition to the Olympics, Tokyo and the IOC are plowing ahead - and getting ready for the logistical nightmare that awaits as tens of thousands of athletes prepare to descend on the city amid rising Covid-19 cases.
SportsCNN

The last time the Olympics were in Tokyo

When Tokyo hosted the Summer Olympics in 1964, it was the first time the Olympics had ever been held in Asia. And they weren't actually held during the summer. The Games took place in October that year to avoid the heat and humidity of the summer months and the typhoon season in September.
shorelinemedia.net

Skateboarding grinds into the Tokyo Olympics

Hundreds of the best skateboarders in the world competed at the Dew Tour in Des Moines, Iowa to try to qualify for the Tokyo summer games where the sport will be making its Olympic debut in July. (May 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
Public HealthOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Tokyo Olympics: Will they or won't they?

Do you have Olympic fever yet? If so, consult your doctor because it may be a symptom of coronavirus. Here in Japan, Olympic news is coming so fast and furious that my commentary today may already be outdated. I submit this column six days in advance, so the Games may be canceled by now for all I know. You might be looking at a huge Mi Ranchito ad suspiciously in the exact shape of my column.