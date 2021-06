What’s more delicious than celebrity? Eating lunch with a celebrity, perhaps. That’s the idea behind a new raffle in which George Clooney is offering a lunch with, well, George Clooney. (And also his wife, Amal Clooney). Clooney announced the raffle in a video featured on The Today Show. “As soon as this pandemic is over, I want you to come celebrate with Amal and me at our house in Lake Como,” Clooney says in the video, explaining that raffle proceeds benefit the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which “advocates for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world.”