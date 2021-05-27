May 27 Update on COVID-19

Editor’s Note: The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s daily report for confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chester County and Delaware County have not accurately reflected the actual number of cases in both counties. This is usually because of Delaware County cases that are incorrectly assigned to Chester County, which the Chester County Health Department corrects prior to reporting. The state’s data then reflects the corrections in its next data update. Consequently, the county’s numbers are the most accurate.

Based on the information found on Chester County’s COVID-19 Dashboard , there are a total of 37,355 COVID-19 cases and 801 deaths in Chester County.

