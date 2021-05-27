Cancel
Production of Another COVID-19 Vaccine to Begin in Weeks

By Αssociated Press
thenationalherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS — Production of another potential vaccine against COVID-19 will begin within weeks, its developers Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline said Thursday as they launched a large Phase III trial enrolling 35,000 adult volunteers in the United States, Asia, Africa and Latin America. The study will test the effectiveness of vaccine candidate...

