Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Fearing Their Kids Will Inherit Dead Coral Reefs, Scientists Are Urging Bold Action

By Lauren Sommer
Posted by 
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hotter oceans are putting coral reefs in peril worldwide. Scientists are warning that to save them, heat-trapping emissions must fall, and reefs will need more protection and restoration. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. One of the really affecting signs of climate change is the death of coral reefs. Many die as...

www.gpb.org
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral Reefs#The Coral#Climate Scientists#Us Marine#Extreme Heat Waves#Npr News#Copyright Npr#Coral Skeletons#Corals#Marine Heat Waves#Hotter Oceans#Snorkeling#Costa Rica#Pictures#Kids#Major Ecosystem#Heat Trapping Emissions#Australia#Scientist Joanie Kleypas#Handling Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceEurekAlert

World's first, satellite-based monitoring system goes global to help save coral reefs

Arizona State University, Center for Global Discovery and Conservation Science. The current prognosis for our world's coral reefs is bleak. With ever warming, more polluted and acidic oceans, models predict that 70% to 90% of coral reefs will be lost by 2050. To date, there has not been a global system in place to monitor coral reefs under the stresses that may lead to their deaths. But scientists now have a tool to monitor the global health of coral reefs, bringing new hope to conservation efforts.
WildlifeThe Guardian

Scientists launch tool to detect bleaching of coral reefs in near real time

Scientists have launched a world-first system to detect in almost real time the bleaching of the planet’s coral reefs that are under severe threat from global heating. The developers of the new tool, which has been four years in the making, claim it can allow anyone to check if reefs known to be under heat stress have actually started to bleach.
EnvironmentWinchester News Gazette

Restoring Coral Reefs Around the World

(Family Features) If the world does nothing, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, scientists estimate 90% of the world's tropical reefs will be gone by 2043, impacting nearly 500 million people who depend on them for food, income and coastal protection. However, there are groups working to restore...
AdvocacyThe Nature Conservancy

Radical Collaboration Can Save Coral Reefs

The facts are clear: Our world’s coral reefs have reached a crisis point, pushing many species to the verge of extinction. In the last three decades alone, we have lost more than half of the world’s corals, including large swaths of the iconic Great Barrier Reef. Scientists estimate that if the threats to reefs are not confronted, 90 percent of coral reefs could be gone within our lifetimes.
WildlifeFuturity

Mangroves offer coral reefs a refuge from stress

More species of corals live in mangrove forests than in nearby shallow reefs, finds a new analysis of how environmental factors influence the growth and health of corals. Researchers say this is a testament to coral adaptability, and the importance of ecological partnerships—such as between corals and mangroves—for the resilience of these ecosystems in the wake of human-made environmental turmoil.
ScienceEurekAlert

Local management crucial to helping coral reefs survive warming waters

Local management of coral reefs to ease environmental stressors, such as overfishing or pollution, could increase reefs' chances of recovery after devastating coral bleaching events caused by climate change, a new study finds. The results suggest that caring for reefs on a local scale might help them persist globally. When waters warm, corals can die quickly and en masse in coral bleaching events. Marine warming due to climate change has resulted in sharp increases in both the frequency and magnitude of these mass mortality events, which have already caused severe damage to reefs worldwide. Because of the global nature of coral bleaching, many studies argue that mitigating climate change is the only way to ensure the survival of these sensitive ecosystems. Occasionally, however, surviving corals rebound after bleaching events, and reefs recover. It's unknown whether local reef management strategies play a role in this resilience. Mary Donovan and colleagues evaluated data from 223 coral reefs from across the Caribbean and Indo-Pacific and found that coral loss one year after bleaching was highly correlated to aspects of reef health - specifically the abundance of sea urchins and macroalgae, which are indicators of overfishing and pollution. According to the findings, locally managed reefs, where human stressors were minimized, fared better than non-managed reefs. While the mechanisms underpinning this resilience remain to be discovered, Donovan et al. argue that, in addition to efforts to reduce global carbon emissions, local management is crucial to helping coral reefs to survive the Anthropocene. "During upcoming global negotiations, governments should remember that in addition to setting ambitious targets for lowering greenhouse gas emissions, empowering local communities to manage reef and other marine resources is an important strategy to reduce the negative impacts of climate change," writes Nancy Knowlton in a related Perspective.
ScienceScience Now

Local management matters for coral reefs

You are currently viewing the summary. The ability of corals to build reefs depends on a nutritional symbiosis between the coral animal and intracellular, single-celled microalgae. Coral bleaching is the visual manifestation of a breakdown in this relationship; it is a response to stress, including temperatures 1° to 2°C above normal maxima. Global warming has resulted in sharp increases in the frequency and magnitude of bleaching events (1), which have already caused enormous damage to reefs worldwide. However, the importance of other factors in aggravating the effects of high temperatures has been disputed (2). On page 977 of this issue, Donovan et al. (3) show that the amount of coral loss 1 year after bleaching is highly correlated globally with other aspects of reef health, specifically the abundance of macroalgae and sea urchins. This suggests that local management can help to ameliorate the impacts of marine heatwaves.
WildlifeNorth Country Public Radio

Natural Selections: Where do coral reefs get their food supply?

A coral reef is kind of like Manhattan, a huge number of mouths to feed in a packed parcel of real estate. A reef doesn't have upstate farms to keep them all fed. So how do they get by?. As Dr. Curt Stager tells Martha Foley, the coral polyps get...
WildlifeScience Daily

Reef-building corals and the microscopic algae within their cells evolve together

The microscopic algae that live inside and provide nutrients to their reef-building coral hosts may be evolving in tandem with the corals they inhabit, so each partner is fine-tuned to meet one another's needs. A new study by Penn State biologists reveals that genetic differences within a species of these microalgal symbionts correspond to the coral species they inhabit, a discovery that could have implications for the conservation of these endangered corals.
AnimalsThegardenisland.com

Virtual talk Friday on rare forest birds

KAPA‘A — Hosting its fourth virtual “Forest Friday” conversation on June 4, the Kaua‘i Invasive Species Committee and Kaua‘i Forest Bird Recovery Project plan to address dwindling forest-bird populations on Kaua‘i. This month’s topic is: “The Skies are Empty and the Forest is Quiet. Is it Too Late to Save...
West Plains, MOwestplainsdailyquill.net

Students Save Corals on the Great Barrier Reef

As part of the ecology unit in the West Plains High School biology classes, students learn about various environmental issues, including human impact on the coral reefs. Reefs are living structures …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
EnvironmentPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Climate change responsible for 37% of global heat deaths, study says

More than one-third of the world’s heat deaths each year are due directly to global warming, according to the latest study to calculate the human cost of climate change. Scientists say that’s only a sliver of climate’s overall toll — even more people die from other extreme weather amplified by global warming such as storms, flooding and drought — and the heat death numbers will grow exponentially with rising temperatures.
AstronomyGizmodo

Scientists Are Racing to Save These Sea Stars From Extinction

Since 2013, a disease exacerbated by overheating oceans has been decimating sea star populations, especially those of one particularly striking variety: sunflower sea stars. Over the course of three years, the illness killed off nearly 91% of the sunflower species’ global population. Now, scientists are fighting to restore the beautiful creatures before it’s too late. That could boost the health of kelp forests, which would help wildlife and us in addressing the climate crisis.
WildlifeScience Daily

Turning the tables -- how table corals are regenerating reefs

Table corals have been dubbed as "extraordinary ecosystem engineers" -- with new research showing these unique corals can regenerate coral reef habitats on the Great Barrier Reef faster than any other coral type. The study highlights the importance of tabular Acropora, and is led by the Australian Institute of Marine...
Environmentfixesandsolutions.com

Climate Change Creating Need for Reef Restoration Technology In Caribbean & Hawaii; Ocean Acidification & Hurricanes Have Damaged & Left Reefs Dead.

Coral reefs are dying in many global oceans. Project Underway to create reef restoration technology & recolonization. Project will span 1 hectare (2.6 acres) of dead reef off coast of Caribbean, Antigua and Barbuda. SIGNIFICANCE:. Effects of climate change have led to coral bleaching and consequent coral loss. Uptick in...
Key Largo, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Working Together to Ensure Coral Reefs Survive into the Next Century

Reef Futures 2021 Symposium harnesses multi-disciplinary perspectives to generate new solutions for restoring coral reefs. KEY LARGO, FLORIDA, USA, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Interdisciplinary experts are invited to gather in Key Largo, Florida for Reef Futures 2021, from December 13-17, 2021 to share critical solutions for restoring the world’s coral reefs and build upon connections made during the first symposium in 2018.