Whether you’re writing fiction or nonfiction, chapters are an important part of the process. Whether you outline and plot or you simply let the story take you where it will, you’re going to have to deal with chapters. In fact, one could even say that a book is written one chapter at a time. I would go so far as to say that every author should know what they need to accomplish in every chapter. So, read on to find out how to write a book chapter!