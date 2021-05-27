Cancel
Science

'Helgoland' Offers A New Way To Understand The World, And Our Place In It

By Adam Frank
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As you read these words the world around you seems pretty solid, pretty stable: The device you're using seems to exist on its own, with its own properties of shape and weight and color. So does the chair you're sitting in, the table your coffee cup is resting on and the coffee cup itself.

Atlanta, GA
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

Lee Smolin
Helgoland is a treeless island in the North Sea where the 21-year-old Werner Heisenberg first developed quantum theory, setting off a century of scientific revolution. While we scientists know how to use it to make all those digital devices, we do not know what it means. We don't know what it's telling us about the fundamental nature of reality. It is into that chasm that acclaimed theoretical physicist and author Carlo Rovelli leaps with his new book ... For Carlo Rovelli the radical uncertainty forced on us by quantum mechanics holds an equally radical lesson about how wrong we have been about the nature of the universe. Rovelli is one of the worlds' leading theoretical physicists ...What Rovelli offers in this new book is an interpretation of quantum mechanics ... Rovelli has developed his own relational interpretation — and Helgoland represents a clear and yet poetic argument for its vision ... I found Rovelli's perspective to be both bracing and refreshing. Without diving off the deep end into New Age fuzz or forcing a previous philosophical bias down quantum mechanics' throat, he sees its questions as a challenge to invent and investigate radical possibilities ... Helgoland is not, however, a book to learn quantum mechanics from. Rovelli's description of superposition is sparse and gives readers only what they need to know. His descriptions of the other interpretations are also thin and sometimes misleading ... Instead Rovelli is offering a new way to understand not just the world but our place in it, too.
Recent studies by Solà Peracaula, Gómez-Valent, de Cruz Pérez and Moreno-Pulido (2019,2020) have pointed out the intriguing possibility that Brans-Dicke cosmology with constant vacuum energy density (BD-$\Lambda$CDM) may be able to alleviate the $H_0$ and $\sigma_8$ tensions that are found in the framework of the concordance cosmological model (GR-$\Lambda$CDM). The fitting analyses presented in these works indicate a preference for values of the effective gravitational coupling appearing in the Friedmann equation, $G$, about $4-9\%$ larger than Newton's constant (as measured on Earth), and mildy evolving with the expansion of the universe. The signal reaches the $\sim 3.5\sigma$ c.l. when the prior on $H_0$ from SH0ES and the angular diameter distances to strong gravitationally lensed quasars measured by H0LICOW are considered, and the $\sim 3\sigma$ c.l. when only the former is included. Thus, the improvement in the description of the cosmological datasets relies on the existence of a mechanism capable of screening the modified gravity effects at those scales where deviations from standard General Relativity (GR) are highly constrained, as in the Solar System. In this paper we explore several extensions of BD-$\Lambda$CDM that can leave the cosmological evolution basically unaltered at the background and linear perturbations level, while being able to screen the Brans-Dicke effects inside the regions of interest, leading to standard GR. We search for weak-field solutions around spherical static massive objects with no internal pressure and show that, unfortunately, these mechanisms can only explain very tiny departures of the effective cosmological gravitational coupling from the one measured locally. This might hinder the ability of BD-$\Lambda$CDM to alleviate the cosmological tensions.
Every cat GIF shared on social media, credit card swiped, video watched on a streaming platform, and website visited add more data to the mind-bending 2.5 quintillion bytes of information that humans produce every single day. All of that information has a cost: Data centers alone consume about 47 billion watts, equivalent to the resting metabolism of more than a tenth of all the humans on the planet.
Weird World of Quantum Black Holes – “May Be Radically Different from What Einstein Predicted and Lack Event Horizons”

“According to Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity, nothing can escape from the gravity of a black hole once it has passed a point of no return, known as the event horizon,” explained Niayesh Afshordi, a physics and astronomy professor at Waterloo in 2020 about echoes in gravitational wave signals that hint that the event horizon of a black hole may be more complicated than scientists currently think based on research reporting the first tentative detection of these echoes, caused by a microscopic quantum “fuzz” that surrounds newly formed black holes.
A new dimension in the quest to understand dark matter

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- As its name suggests, dark matter -- material which makes up about 85% of the mass in the universe -- emits no light, eluding easy detection. Its properties, too, remain fairly obscure. Now, a theoretical particle physicist at the University of California, Riverside, and colleagues have published...
Active-particle suspensions exhibit distinct polarization-density patterns in activity landscapes, even without anisotropic particle interactions. Such polarization without alignment forces is at work in motility-induced phase separation and betrays intrinsic microscopic activity to mesoscale observers. Using stable long-term confinement of a single thermophoretic microswimmer in a dedicated force-free particle trap, we examine the polarized interfacial layer at a motility step and confirm that it does not exert pressure onto the bulk. Our observations are quantitatively explained by an analytical theory that can also guide the analysis of more complex geometries and many-body effects.
The universe is a fascinating place – a vast cosmic void home to all kinds of strange and spellbinding things. Black holes. Neutron stars. White dwarfs. The skies are filled with these spectacular oddities. — Day in, day out, astronomers look up at the heavens hoping to catch a glimpse of some new celestial phenomenon. And, now and then, they strike it lucky, spotting an ethereal rarity peeking through the darkness of outer space. This list explores ten cosmic discoveries that are, quite literally, out of this world.
The dark energy survey monitors both nearby galaxies, and their age is similar to the age of our galaxy – the Milky Way, and very distant galaxies. It took about 7 billion years for the light of the most distant objects observed to reach Earth. Pictures of these things show us their appearance 7 billion years ago, that is, at a time when the universe was relatively young.