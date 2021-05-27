Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives $58.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIonis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.05.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ions#Research Analysts#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Price#Average Price Target#Ions#Ubs Group#Thestreet#Needham Company Llc#Royal Bank Of Canada#Morgan Stanley#The Thomson Reuters#Ionis Pharmaceuticals#Fmr Llc#Md#Waylivra#Marketbeat Com#Thomson Reuters#Analyst Estimates#Sell Side Analysts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $654,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Several other institutional investors...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$1.12 EPS Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.36). Cinemark posted earnings of ($1.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Boosted by Analyst

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 28th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2022 EPS Estimates for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $5.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Up 64.3% in May

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the April 29th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mizuho Lowers Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $70.00

Several other research firms have also commented on PLAN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.76.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives $90.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.75.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.13% of Omnicell worth $904,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 821.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,716 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Amgen were worth $28,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.17.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT at $94.20

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 17,764 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,484,709 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Arch Capital Group worth $815,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.