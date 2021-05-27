Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.65

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.