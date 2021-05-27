Cancel
Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.65

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and...

www.modernreaders.com
Marketsmodernreaders.com

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,050.34

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,050.34 ($13.72) and last traded at GBX 1,046.50 ($13.67), with a volume of 107701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,043.50 ($13.63). Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,335.00

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and last traded at GBX 1,332 ($17.40), with a volume of 91366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,308 ($17.09). BYG has...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.79

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 117769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75. IPO has been the topic of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $370.00

Shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.57), with a volume of 21089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.70). CAY has...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.56

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 13906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.45. Several brokerages recently issued reports...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,667.60

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,667.60 and last traded at $1,499.08, with a volume of 322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,573.92. Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Straumann from a “hold” rating to...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.88

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.88. Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genel Energy from a “buy” rating...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.98

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.98 and last traded at $79.98, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.98. GLAPY has been the topic of a...
Retailmodernreaders.com

Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITID)

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Circle raises USD 440 mln in financing

Circle, a financial technology company that provides payments and treasury infrastructure for digital businesses, has secured USD 440 million in financing from institutional and strategic investors. The funding included investments from private equity, institutional and strategic investors, including Fidelity Management and Research Company, Marshall Wace, Willett Advisors, Intersection FinTech Ventures,...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

AAVMY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Hits New 1-Year High at $209.10

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 209.10 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 208.13 ($2.72), with a volume of 17588056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.90 ($2.69). Several research firms...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.05

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.05 and last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 2998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.31. A number of research analysts have issued reports on CC...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.43

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 1764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.80. Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hang...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.42

Shares of Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.42 and last traded at $73.42, with a volume of 1982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.02. ONEXF has been the subject of several recent research reports....