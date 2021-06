TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF)(TSXV:ROI) (the 'Company' or 'Route1'), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today announced that Company today is in receipt of a payment for US $438,642 from its insurers, in full settlement for the cost of goods fraudulently taken from Route1 in the third quarter of 2020 and disclosed in a news release Route1 issued on November 25, 2020.