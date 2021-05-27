SANDERSON FARMS : REPORTS RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2021 (Form 8-K)

Wall Street brokerages expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to announce $2.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.