SANDERSON FARMS : REPORTS RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2021 (Form 8-K)
LAUREL, Miss. (May 27, 2021) - Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today reported results for its second fiscal quarter and six months ended April 30, 2021. Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $1,133.9 million compared with $844.7 million for the same period a year ago. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $96.9 million, or $4.34 per share, compared with net income of $6.1 million, or $0.28 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.