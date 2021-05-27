The US Xiaomi ban is now completely off the table

Xiaomi was labeled a national security threat in the United States during the waning days of the Trump administration, following similar action against Huawei and ZTE. The company filed a lawsuit against the US government in order to prevent the ban, and on May 12, both parties have reached a settlement that will remove the technology giant from being blacklisted altogether. Now, Xiaomi has published a statement on the litigation, announcing that the US District Court of Columbia issued a final order, formally lifting all restrictions.