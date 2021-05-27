Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The US Xiaomi ban is now completely off the table

By Will Sattelberg
Posted by 
Android Police
Android Police
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Xiaomi was labeled a national security threat in the United States during the waning days of the Trump administration, following similar action against Huawei and ZTE. The company filed a lawsuit against the US government in order to prevent the ban, and on May 12, both parties have reached a settlement that will remove the technology giant from being blacklisted altogether. Now, Xiaomi has published a statement on the litigation, announcing that the US District Court of Columbia issued a final order, formally lifting all restrictions.

www.androidpolice.com
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Rosenworcel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Government#Technology Company#Update Xiaomi#Zte#The Us#The Department Of Defense#Fcc#Restrictions#Court#United States#January#American Investors#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Huawei
News Break
Xiaomi
Country
China
Related
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

US officials press China to provide greater transparency

Washington [US], May 31 (ANI): With a renewed focus on a fresh investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus, US experts and officials on Sunday called on China to provide greater transparency and speed inquiries into whether the pandemic began with a leak from a lab. "There's going to...
U.S. Politicsgcaptain.com

China Says US Seafood Ban Is Based On Lies

By Shamim Adam (Bloomberg) A decision by the U.S. to ban imports of seafood from Dalian Ocean Fishing is based on “lies” that the Chinese company used forced labor, according to the Communist Party-backed Global Times. The paper on Saturday cited experts who said the U.S. is widening its move...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
SlashGear

US court blocks all DoD restrictions VS Xiaomi

Today Xiaomi announced that they’d received word from the United States Department of Defense that they’re no longer considered a CCMC. A CCMC is a Communist Chinese Military Company. Along with the removal of this designation comes restrictions on business dealings inside the United States and with U.S. persons’ ability to purchase or hold securities of the company. Those restrictions have been lifted.
BusinessPhandroid

Xiaomi has been taken off the US government’s blocklist

As many of you are aware, the US government’s relationship with China isn’t so hot. This has resulted in several escalations in tensions, like in business where the US government placed Huawei on its Entity List, effectively preventing them from doing business with US companies and companies that use US technology.
Businesstelecoms.com

Xiaomi confirms US reprieve as revenue rockets

It’s a good day for China’s Xiaomi, which has confirmed reports that it is no longer blacklisted in the US and shared first-quarter numbers that show pretty stellar growth. “Xiaomi is pleased to announce that on May 25, 2021 at 4:09 pm (Eastern Standard Time), the U.S. District Court for...
Businessnewsnetnebraska.org

Xiaomi has been removed (updated) from the US blacklist

Earlier this week, a US court issued an official ruling: Siomi has been officially removed from the infamous American blacklist, Cancels the name of the Department of Defense of the CCMC or the Communist Chinese Military Company. Xiaomi won against the United States. In other words, China’s technology company was...
BusinessEngadget

US removes Xiaomi from blocklist of Chinese military companies

As expected, the US has removed China's Xiaomi from an official government blocklist that barred Americans from buying or holding its stock. The smartphone maker had swiftly filed a legal complaint challenging its designation as a Communist Chinese Military Company (CCMC) in January. Today, Xiaomi said the US District Court for the District of Columbia had issued a final order "vacating" it from the list.
Business9to5Google

[Update: Official] Xiaomi set to be removed from US trade blacklist

Xiaomi looks set to be removed from the controversial US trade blacklist after the US Department of Defense deemed the move “appropriate.”. [Update 05/26]: The Department of Defense has now officially removed Xiaomi from the US trade blacklist with the Chinese firm confirming the move in a voluntary statement over on the Mi Blog.
Businessyicaiglobal.com

Xiaomi Has Securities Ban Lifted by US Court

(Yicai Global) May 26 -- Xiaomi has won its fight to clear its name after the smartphone giant was placed on a US blacklist in January along with eight other Chinese firms for allegedly having ties to the Chinese military, preventing US investors from buying and holding shares in the company.
BusinessSilicon Republic

Xiaomi formally removed from US blacklist

A court vacated the US Department of Defense order that had listed the smartphone maker as being linked to the Chinese military. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has been formally removed from a US government blacklist following a court ruling. Yesterday (25 May), a court in the District of Columbia vacated...
Cell PhonesLight Reading

Xiaomi quashes US blacklisting, eyes up Samsung

One of Donald Trump's last deeds as president was blacklisting Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi and other Chinese telecoms companies. But Xiaomi took the issue to court, and yesterday the US district court for the District of Columbia overturned the move. Xiaomi announced the decision in a filing this morning to...
Foreign PolicyKRMS Radio

Hartzler Releases Part 3 of 4 In China Series Videos

Missouri U-S Representative Vicky Hartzler’s released the third of four videos covering Chinese threats to the United States. The newest video focuses on how China is infiltrating U-S education. “China has position education centers all across America. What are they called? Confucius institutes. Since 2004, the Chinese Government has sponsored...
Congress & CourtsSeattle Times

Gov’t use of Chinese drones in limbo as Congress weighs ban

More than a year after the U.S. Interior Department grounded hundreds of Chinese-made drones it was using to track wildfires and monitor dams, volcanoes and wildlife, it’s starting to look like they won’t be flying again any time soon — if ever. A measure moving through Congress would impose a...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Joe Biden says China wants to 'own' America by 2035 after previously insisting 'they're not competition for us' amid growing tension over COVID lab leak claim

President Biden spoke at joint military air base in southern Virginia Friday, warning troops that China thinks it will 'own America' within the next 15 years. To make his point, Biden referenced past conversations he had with Chinese President Xi Jinping. 'I've spent more time with President Xi [Jinping] of...
GamblingCanyon News

Will US Witness Complete Legalization Of Online Casinos?

UNITED STATES—Irrespective of the current status of the global economy, iGaming industry has been passing through a phase of revival, and is expected to perform extremely well going forward. Many more opportunities are coming to the fore for businesses involved in the entertainment and gaming domain in specific. Furthermore, more...
Foreign PolicyUnion Leader

Hassan promotes bill for U.S. to better compete with China

WASHINGTON -- A panel of private business executives and higher education administrators endorsed legislation U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., is authoring to help American companies outcompete China while strengthening national security. The United States Innovation and Competition Act has bipartisan support. More than $200 billion would be spent on domestic...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Biden vacancies delay Big Tech reckoning

President Biden still hasn't named permanent leaders at the key agencies overseeing the tech and telecom industries, giving him a late start on confronting powerful U.S. companies. Why it matters: If Biden doesn't move quickly, there won't be enough time left for his administration to take on big targets and...