Video Games

Backworlds (Switch) Review

 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes a game can take years to materialize, much to the ire of fans. Hype and excitement can set expectations far too high, leading to inevitable disappointment. However, Backworlds, a game by the small team over at Logic Ember, seemingly released out of nowhere last year after a nine-year development cycle. After another year of waiting, Backworlds has also made the jump to Switch. While the Switch port suffers from some control issues, Backworlds is ultimately well worth the wait, being a solid and charming puzzle-platformer that fans of the genre will love.

Video Gamesgiantbomb.com

Biomutant (PC) Review

Note: review code provided by THQ Nordic / Terminals.io and will include spoilers. Four years ago, I played a demo of Biotmutant at Gamestop Expo in Las Vegas. A lot of time has passed, a lot of games have released, and I have written many blogs since then. It’s now 2021, and Biomutant has finally hit store shelves, and my little history with it is coming to a close. Unfortunately, while this game does stand out in a few ways, it didn’t quite shape up to be a game worth the wait.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Mighty Goose (Switch) Review

What’s good for the gander isn’t always good for the goose, no matter how mighty. Arcade-action title Mighty Goose may immediately call to mind the Metal Slug series. With bullets flying everywhere, various guns to pick up, and even a smattering of vehicles to commandeer, the explosions of robotic and insect parts alike makes a good first impression. The thing about impressions is that they are always fleeting, and it’s up to a game to find new and exciting ways to keep any momentum it generates; this is where Mighty Goose has its wings clipped.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Stonefly (Nintendo Switch)

Stonefly, unfortunately, can’t live up to the developer’s previous Nintendo Switch release. Flight School Studio’s Creature in the Well was a game that I was excited to complete. Stonefly, meanwhile, struggled to hold my attention beyond the first hour. It offers a mixture of genres, but not all are done well.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Smelter (Nintendo Switch)

Pitched as an action-strategy hybrid, Smelter takes inspiration from 16-bit classics and reimagines them in a faintly Biblical war-torn landscape. You play as Eve, ripped from the Garden by something catastrophic and in search of Adam. Unless I missed the bit of the Bible that takes place in the ‘Rumbly Lands’, this is pretty much the extent of the religious iconography. The macguffins you collect to get bonus points at the end of each platform are called ‘apple cores,’ and any further references are equally superficial. They don’t inform the plot to any noticeably great level.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

[Review] Miitopia (Switch)

Miitopia is an adventure where you can insert yourself, your friends, your family, your boss, your favorite comedian…. really anyone into the game and adventure alongside them. Different roles are needed throughout the journey – kings, townsfolk, guards, terribly evil overlords. You get the gist. There are many faces that you’ll need to create, or if you want to you can stick to the default ones provided, but who wants to do that in a game where some of the best fun is had in beating up an iteration of your high school bully and making the hyper child in the starting town into your own little brother because it’s just the perfect fit for him? And so what if you make the king into the literal Henry the VIII? Plenty of people do that, I’m sure! Don’t let anything stop you. Insert your friends, insert your foes, and just have fun with it. This games shines most when you let go and embrace the silliness of it all.
Video Gamesmygamer.com

ASTRO: The Beginning (PC) Review with stream

2D side scrolling shooters are kind of the entry point for many game designers. It is a genre that has had a solid foundation to reference for over 40 years. There have been slight variations, Rez and Ikugura come to mind, but the core remains the same. This is important to bring up, because even while ASTRO: The Beginning is entirely functional and playable, the game itself misses on so many of the key marks that it only ever comes out boring.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Trenga Unlimited (Nintendo Switch)

Trenga Unlimited is a puzzle strategy title developed and published by Flux Games. You can play the game alone or with up to three other players to see who can get the highest score. Let’s see if the game holds up. The puzzle in Trenga Unlimited is a cube where...
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Overboard! (Switch) Review

A gripping narrative mystery where you play a murderer covering up her crime. A lot of media over the years has routinely focused on whodunnit murder mysteries. Some sort of detective character enters the scene and tries to figure out who perpetrated the crime. This style has been so prevalent it’s become a trope. Overboard from 80 Days developers Inkle Studios turns that traditional setup on its ear. The game, set during the 1930s with outsized style and memorable period-relevant music, begins with the player character, Veronica Villensey, killing her husband Malcolm by pushing him off the SS Hook on its way across the Atlantic. The goal is to get away with murder and gallivant off with riches.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Sumire (Switch) Review

When I was 16 years old my great grandmother passed away of natural causes. It was my first experience with losing a family member I felt close to. It’s a harrowing emotional experience, one that can be all the more impactful if it happens when you’re still a teenager. Losing somebody like that when you’re already having to deal with a world and life that is also rapidly changing around you can be extremely difficult. Looking back, maybe that’s what drew me to Sumire upon watching the trailer for the first time. I am always looking for games that can get an emotional rise out of me and Sumire seemed like it might fit the bill, and boy does it feel like I made a good judgement call on that one.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Castle Flipper Review (PC)

An interior decorator! An interior decorator! My kingdom for an interior decorator!. If you’re like me, you’ve poured dozens and dozens of hours into House Flipper — last I checked, I’ve clocked a total of 83 hours of painting, gardening, and designing for the same few families purchasing a pixelated roof over their pixelated heads. It’s been fun, certainly, but after nearly 100 hours I’ve been yearning for a few more features; for one, I’d love to actually build the houses I’m selling. Maybe the missions could have a little more personality to them. And hey, if I want to be the queen of my castle after a hard day’s work bench-pressing kitchens, then I should be able to build an entire castle, right? Right. House Flipper, I still love you, but I need something a little more… royal. Regal. Medieval? Sure, let’s go with that. Let’s go with Castle Flipper.
Video Gamesmygamer.com

Justin Danger (Switch) Review

Justin Danger can be described as an auto-runner only without the “auto” part. Instead of constantly and automatically running to the right, the player has direct control of Justin’s movement. However, everything else that comes with an auto runner is here, right down to the timed prize releases and numerous unlockables.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

World's End Club (Switch) Review

This world definitely goes out with a whimper, not a bang. Given the pedigree of the team at Too Kyo Games, with individuals who played major roles in the Danganonpa and Zero Escape games, it was easy to get excited about World's End Club when it was first announced for Switch during a February 2021 Nintendo Direct. While the chibi-style anime presentation seemed to indicate a title aimed at a younger or less experienced audience, it wasn't clear to this reviewer how true that would be until I got my hands on the game. The most disappointing thing is that World's End Club fails not only to live up to the heights of any of the aforementioned games, but it also squanders an entertaining premise from its opening hours. If you've only played the demo, you've already played the best part.
Video Gamesthatvideogameblog.com

REVIEW / Imagine Earth (PC)

In the not-too-distant future, mankind boldly goes where none have dared before, the vast reaches of space. In the Serious Bros’ debut title, Imagine Earth, it’s up to the players to take an environmentally conscious approach to planetary colonization as we extend our reach through the stars. Build, compete, sustain, and ultimately create a planet that’s worth calling home.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Angels with Scaly Wings (Nintendo Switch)

There’s some good writing to be found in the poorly titled Angels with Scaly Wings. It’s at its best when dealing with conundrums and treachery. Conversely, the times it veers into romantic elements makes my eyes roll. A mixed bag, this visual novel has several pros and cons. The story...
Retailheypoorplayer.com

Knockout City Review (Switch)

You’d be forgiven if you think Electronic Arts can’t decide what they want Knockout City to be. Originally announced to start with a free week as a sort of trial, that quickly evolved into staying free until you reach level 25. Was this planned from the start? It’s hard to know, but either way, that says interesting things about EA’s strategy for the title. It’s a real shame because the actual game they’re pushing has such a strong identity.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Switch update out now (version 12.0.3)

It’s that time once again: Nintendo has put out a new firmware update for Switch. The system is now at version 12.0.3. Similar to more recent Switch updates, there isn’t a whole lot here. Nintendo again says it pertains to improvements for system stability. As previously mentioned, the last major...
Video GamesTVOvermind

Mighty Goose is Truly a Mighty Masterpiece (Nintendo Switch)

Okay, I get that this headline has a lot of ‘M’s, but I promise that it’s only going to get more majestic from here on out. (I’m sorry, I like alliteration!) You might be asking to yourself, what is Mighty Goose? Well, Mighty Goose is a game that has been developed by Blastmode and MP2 Games and published by Playism and Active Gaming Media. It is a “fast paced run & gun shooter starring a bounty hunter Goose.” Yes, you heard that right: a bounty hunter Goose. In Mighty Goose, you play as Mighty Goose, a bounty hunting bird that has been tasked to complete a variety of objectives on different planets, all while attempting to stay alive. I got a chance to play Mighty Goose on the Nintendo Switch and I’m here to tell you all about what I thought of the game! While the story isn’t really a huge part of the game, there will be minor spoilers throughout this review, so keep that in mind before reading if you care at all about spoilers.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Overboard! Review: Murder, She Rewrote (Switch)

All great mysteries have a righteous and whip-smart detective at the helm. Overboard! is a bit different – it follows the morning of a newly-wed English former actress hoping to get away with the murder of her husband. It’s always interesting to play as the villain, and the game gives you an opportunity to carry out a murder and cover your tracks.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

World’s End Club Review: Friendship Perseveres (Switch)

During the 20th century, a popular theme throughout entertainment focused on the power of friendship. The Goonies and The Breakfast Club are very different movies, but both found success using a simple formula. By putting a group of misfits through a tough situation together, they form an unbreakable bond that audiences can resonate with. The most recent example of this would be Stranger Things. I have a hard time imagining a group of pre-teens defeating monsters from other dimensions using slingshots and baseball bats. Still, because the power of their friendship is so strong, nothing can stand in their way.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Fly TOGETHER! (Nintendo Switch)

Fly TOGETHER! is a puzzle, action, party game published by Northplay. You can have a good time with this game solo or with up to eight people in total. The premise of Fly TOGETHER! is that you’re piloting multiple airplanes at once, creating a route for them to take while picking up and dropping off passengers. That’s pretty much it. The game sounds simple enough, but the puzzles get a little trickier as you delve deeper into the game.