Copy trading is available through certain companies that, while licensed, are not regulated by the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) in the United Kingdom. They provide you with a list of traders using their platform, along with statistics and a score card showing what they trade and how successful they’ve been in the past. In essence, when you copy trade, you choose to follow one or more of these traders. Once you do this, every trade and order they undertake is duplicated on your own account. It’s sold as a simple way to make money. All you do is fund your account, pick who you want to copy, and select how much money you want to risk. Then when they trade, you trade.