Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Irvine, CA

Fintech Startup Acorns to Go Public in $2 Billion SPAC Deal

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

Acorns Grow Inc. plans to go public through a merger with a blank-check company in a deal that values the digital savings and investing app at about $2.2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. The Irvine, Calif.-based financial-tech company is expected to announce a combination with Pioneer Merger...

www.marketscreener.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Irvine, CA
Business
City
Irvine, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks And Bonds#Tech Startups#Startup Funds#Fintech Companies#Startup Investors#Startup Companies#Acorns Grow Inc#Pioneer Merger Corp#Blackrock Inc#Wellington Management Co#Spac Research#Spacs#Social Finance Inc#Better Holdco Inc#Etoro Group Ltd#Dow Jones Newswires#Financial Tech Startups#Investing#Company#Hedge Funds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Fintech
Related
TechnologyBusiness Insider

Saving and investment app Acorns gets $2.2 billion SPAC listing after record Q1

The merger with Pioneer Merger Corp., which almost triples the fintech's last private valuation of $860 million in 2019, is set to close in H2, per CNBC. Launched in 2014, Acorns lets users round up transactions from a linked credit or debit card and transfer the change into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that the app manages. Acorns also offers individual retirement accounts and a checking account with a debit card. An Acorns subscription runs between $1 and $5 monthly, depending on the number of features.
Stockscrowdfundinsider.com

SoFi Trades on Nasdaq Following SPAC Deal

SoFi was valued at $8.65 billion post-money and the deal is expected to provide up to $2.4 billion in cash proceeds, including a PIPE of $1.2 billion, and up to $805 million of cash held in the trust account of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V. The vote to confirm the SPAC deal saw the vast majority of shareholders approve the merger.
Stocksinvesting.com

Cloudera On Cloud Nine As It Decides To Go Private In $5.3-Billion Deal

Investing – Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) shares were up by a fourth of their last close ahead of the market opening Tuesday as the enterprise data cloud provider agreed to be acquired for $5.3 billion by a clutch of private equity companies and go private. Cloudera buyers, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and...
Stockssiliconangle.com

Shares in fintech company SoFi rise on SPAC merger debut

Shares in financial technology company SoFi closed up 12%, to $22.65, on their debut on the Nasdaq exchange today after merging with special-purchase acquisition company Social Capital Hedosophia Corp V. The SPAC merger, first announced in January, valued SoFi, formally named Social Finance Inc., at $8.65 billion with the SPAC...
Cedar Park, TXbizjournals

Auto loan fintech startup Tresl sees pandemic-fueled surge in demand

As a pandemic-fueled rise in demand continues, so does the hiring spree Cedar Park, Texas -based Tresl commenced months ago. The company that operates legally as Innovative Funding Services Corp. rebranded a year ago this month to Tresl. The financial technology startup helps car buyers refinance auto loans and ease the process of lease-buyout conclusions.
Marketsinvezz.com

Banker: SPAC deals aren’t going anywhere

SPACs have benefits for companies and for investors, and will ultimately be here to stay. There are 400 SPACs currently listed on the stock exchanges that are actively for companies to take public. M&A has seen record deal making. Global M&A market has been up for three quarters in a...
Personal Financetearsheet.co

The benefits of early data access for fintech startups

Fintech Sandbox is a nonprofit that helps early-stage fintechs by providing them with free access to financial data feeds and APIs from over 40 data providers including Plaid, Morningstar and Equifax. It was started by a group of Boston-based fintech entrepreneurs and investors who recognized that the high cost and inaccessibility of data posed a consistent challenge to startups in the industry.
Businessgmauthority.com

General Motors-Backed Startup Wejo Going Public

Connected-car-data startup company Wejo is poised to go public through a reverse merger with Virtuoso Acquisition Corp, a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Wejo is backed by General Motors. According to a recent report from Reuters, the deal values Wejo at $800 million, including debt. The acquisition through an SPAC enables...
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Startups Beef Up Financial Staffs To Prep For SPAC IPO Path

Startups, which are raising an abundance of cash, are moving to hire more chief financial officers (CFOs), The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported. Usually, startups would have just a few dozen employees and would be looking to stay light-footed, keeping their payrolls less burdened in their first few years, according to WSJ. Many would delay hiring CFOs until they became more robust organizations and had more of the means to do so.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bank of The West Sells 529 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $467,729,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,742 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Businessamazon.com

How Dutch Fintech Startup Floryn Obtained a PSD2 License Using AWS

Guest post by Milo Oostergo, Principal Solutions Architect, AWS Startups, and Marijn van Aerle, CTO, Floryn. Floryn is a fast growing Dutch fintech startup helping small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) grow by providing business loans. In two minutes, businesses can create an account, upload their bank statements, and get a credit decision within 24 hours. This all powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies leveraging historic payment transactions to and from a business.
Culver City, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Jam City to Go Public Through SPAC Merger

Culver City-based mobile gaming company Jam City Inc. will go public through a merger with DPCM Capital Inc., a Miami-based special purpose acquisition company. The combined company, which will operate as Jam City Holdings Inc., has a valuation of $1.2 billion, Jam City said in its May 20 announcement. It will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol JAM.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,041 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
EconomyTechCrunch

Jai Kisan, a fintech startup aimed at rural India, raises $30 million

Hundreds of millions of people in India today live in rural areas. Most of them don’t have a credit score. The professions they work on — largely farming — aren’t considered a business by most lenders in India. These farmers and other professionals also don’t have a documented credit history, which puts them in a risky category for banks to grant them a loan.
BusinessTechCrunch

GM, Palantir-backed Wejo to go public via SPAC

The deal raises $330 million in proceeds for Wejo, including a $230 million cash contribution from Virtuoso and a $100 million in private investment in public equity, or PIPE. Previous strategic investors Palantir and GM anchored the transaction, according to Wejo. The company did not disclose the amounts of those investments. Current shareholders will retain 64% ownership of the company, according to its investor deck.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

SoFi Will Go Public June 1 Following SPAC Merger

Online FinTech startup Social Finance, otherwise known as SoFi, is expected to go public June 1 following a merger Friday (May 28) with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings V. The merger creates a new FinTech called SoFi Technologies, expected to begin trading on...