Fintech Startup Acorns to Go Public in $2 Billion SPAC Deal

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $467,729,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,742 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.