Economy

TSX futures slip as oil prices fall

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as oil prices fell on demand concerns due to the COVID-19 crisis in Asia and a potential increase in Iranian supplies. Brent crude was down 0.77% at $68.34 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 0.77%...

www.marketscreener.com
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures rise at start of data-heavy week, oil lifts energy stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as investors prepared for a week packed with major economic data releases to gauge whether inflationary pressure was transient, while oil heavyweights gained on stronger crude prices.
EconomyDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Outlook - USD/CAD Continues to Threaten Support as Oil Prices Jump

Canadian Dollar Price (USD/CAD), News, and Analysis:. Oil prices threaten multi-year highs. USD/CAD eyeing a break below 1.2000. The Canadian dollar remains strong against the US dollar and continues to press down on psychological support at 1.2000, a level that the pair has been unable to break conclusively in the past weeks. The dominant themes of a weaker US dollar and a Canadian dollar boosted by the ongoing oil rally and a hawkish Bank of Canada remain in place, leaving support for the pair under increasing pressure.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar nears 6-year high as oil rallies, GDP rises

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback * Canadian GDP rises 5.6% annualized in the first quarter * Price of U.S. oil increases 3.4% * Canadian bond yields climb across a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, moving close to a recent six-year high, as oil prices rose ahead of an OPEC supply decision and data showed first quarter growth in the domestic economy. The loonie , which has benefited this year from higher commodity prices and a more hawkish stance from the Bank of Canada, rose 0.3% to 1.2031 per greenback, or 83.12 U.S. cents. Two weeks ago, it touched its strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2014. Canada's first quarter annualized growth was 5.6%, reflecting continued strength in the economy influenced by favorable mortgage rates, government transfers and stronger employment, Statistics Canada said. Still, a preliminary estimate showed a 0.8% contraction in April, when lockdowns were in place in some provinces to curb a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The data is backward looking and unlikely to have much impact on the Bank of Canada's outlook for the economy, said Simon Harvey, FX market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada. Instead, the central bank will be "looking at what OPEC decides later today and what the signal is for the price of oil for the remainder of the year," Harvey said. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies are likely to agree to continue a slow easing of supply curbs when they meet on Tuesday, OPEC sources said. U.S. crude prices were up 3.4% at $68.6 a barrel, while the U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies and global stocks hit a record high as investors shrugged off concerns about rising inflation. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, tracking a move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 4.3 basis points to 1.526%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Prices Climb On Demand Optimism

Oil prices advanced on Tuesday, with Brent crude futures climbing above $70 per barrel to trade at their highest since March on growing optimism over fuel demand outlook. Brent crude futures for Aug delivery jumped over 2 percent to $70.73 a barrel, while WTI crude futures for July settlement were up as much as 2.7 percent at $68.10 per barrel.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX boosted by energy, gold stocks

(Updates prices, adds sector details) June 1 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, driven by gains in energy and gold stocks as underlying commodity prices gained, while investors awaited key U.S. economic data due later this week. * The energy sector climbed 3.5% as U.S. crude jumped...
MarketsForexTV.com

Canadian Dollar Climbs On Higher Commodity Prices

The Canadian dollar was higher against its major opponents during the European session on Tuesday, as strong manufacturing surveys across the globe spurred optimism about a faster recovery, triggering a rally in commodities. China’s manufacturing sector expanded at a faster pace in May on robust new orders and production. The...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Canada's TSX hits record high on oil boost

May 31 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index hit a fresh record high on Monday and was on course for its fourth straight month of gains as a jump in oil prices lifted energy stocks. * At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was...
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Continues to Grind Towards Resistance

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied a bit during the trading session on Monday to reach towards the $67 level, an area that of course is the top of an ascending triangle that a lot of people will be paying attention to. That being said, it looks like we are trying to break out and given enough time we could slice through that $67.50 level that I have been talking about. Remember, there is an OPEC+ meeting on Tuesday which would cause a lot of noise, and people will be paying close attention to the Iranian nuclear talks. All things been equal though it looks as if the market is trying to break out.
Energy Industryworkboat.com

Oil prices gain some steam

Oil prices today are rising as the market is getting increasingly confident that demand is reaching the end of the recovery tunnel, with strong usage indications coming globally, from the U.S. to China. Doubling the demand enthusiasm, today’s OPEC+ meeting is expected to leave the group’s policy unchanged, leaving the...
Metal Miningfintechzoom.com

Gold Futures – Gold futures fall on low demand

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Gold On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the June delivery traded lower by Rs 201, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 48,380 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,960 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions...
EconomyForexTV.com

Canadian Dollar Lower Amid Falling Oil Prices

The Canadian dollar fell against its most major rivals in the Asian session on Thursday, as oil prices declined with investors focused on the Iranian nuclear talks being held in Vienna aimed to revive a nuclear accord. Crude for July delivery dropped $0.31 to $65.90 per barrel. Talks between Iran...
Stocksmorningstar.com

Stock Futures Slip Ahead of Jobless Claims, GDP Data

U.S. stock futures were mixed after of a slew of economic data releases that are expected to spur discussion among investors about the Federal Reserve's response to the strengthening economic recovery. Futures tied to the S&P 500 were relatively flat, wavering between small gains and losses. Nasdaq-100 futures declined 0.3%,...
Trafficinvestingcube.com

Crude Oil Price: Iranian Oil Supply Expected in Q3’21

Crude oil price has been on a bullish consolidation pattern since Monday. On Thursday, it is trading lower amid concerns over the return of Iranian oil in the market. On the one hand, talks on the Iran nuclear deal seem to have made significant progress. This is especially after Iran allowed IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) to continue monitoring its nuclear sites for an additional month. As a result, a deal may be attained before the Iranian presidential elections on 18th June.
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Fall on Potential Return of Iran's Oil Exports

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- In early trade Thursday, oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange reversed lower following overnight strength in the U.S. dollar and softness in global financial markets, as traders monitor signs of progress in the final round of multilateral talks in Vienna, aimed at returning Tehran into compliance with the 2015 nuclear accord that would unleash more Iranian crude barrels onto the global oil market.
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Futures Settle Higher As Crude Stockpiles Drop

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday, rising for a fourth successive session, after data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended May 21st. Expectations that fuel demand in the U.S. will see a surge ahead of the summer driving season contributed as well to oil’s uptick.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street slips in choppy trading as energy stocks fall

Wall Street's main indexes slipped in choppy trading on Tuesday, as investors cautiously awaited crucial data later in the week for more clues on the path of inflation. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) shed 2.3%, weighing the most on the benchmark S&P 500, after sources said BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) has backed four candidates to join the energy giant's board. read more.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Canada's TSX seen topping 20,000 on higher commodity prices

Canada's main stock index is forecast to climb above the 20,000 threshold for the first time by the end of this year as a recovery in the global economy from the coronavirus crisis boosts the outlook for resource stocks, a Reuters poll found. The median prediction of 26 portfolio managers...
TrafficStreetInsider.com

Oil prices jump on view Iranian oil will not cause glut

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday as a demand bump fueled by COVID-19 vaccination drives gave traders optimism that the market can absorb any Iranian oil that would come on the market if Western talks with Tehran lead to the lifting of sanctions. Prices also got a boost...