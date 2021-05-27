Cancel
Facebook Lifts Ban on COVID Man-Made Theory Posts

By Laura Bradshaw
 6 days ago
For the last year or more, we were seeing so many posts from people in Central Minnesota and all over the rest of the country about COVID origins and that it was possibly generated in a lab or in other words, a man made virus. In February, Facebook banned these...

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

