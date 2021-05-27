DOLLAR TREE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition. Today, May 27, 2021 , Dollar Tree, Inc. issued a press release reporting its fiscal 2021 first quarter sales and earnings results and announcing that it will hold a publicly available telephone conference call to discuss these results. A copy of the press release is attached to this Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by this reference.www.marketscreener.com