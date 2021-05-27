Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

DOLLAR TREE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition. Today, May 27, 2021 , Dollar Tree, Inc. issued a press release reporting its fiscal 2021 first quarter sales and earnings results and announcing that it will hold a publicly available telephone conference call to discuss these results. A copy of the press release is attached to this Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by this reference.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Statements#Financial Regulation#Earnings Today#Dollar Tree Inc#Section#Regulation Fd Disclosure#Form 8 K#Specific Reference#Purposes#Inline Xbrl#Source
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (DMYQ) Receives NYSE Letter on Delayed 10-Q

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE: DMYQ) announced that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Q1 2021 Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's stock on the NYSE.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (IPVA) (the "Company") today announced that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Q1 2021 Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's stock on the NYSE.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Stemming From SEC Guidance Concerning Balance Sheet Treatment Of Warrants, Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. Announces Receipt Of NYSE Continued Listing Standard Notice

NEW YORK, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (TWNT) (the "Company") today announced that it received a formal notice of non-compliance from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") relating to the Company's failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") as required under the timely filing criteria established in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. Announces First Quarter Financial and Operating Results

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2021) - Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. ("Cuda" or the "Company") (TSXV: CUDA) announces its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Cuda's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, are available under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.
Income Taxdallassun.com

Dividend and Income Fund Declares June 2021 Quarterly Distribution

Notification of Sources of Distribution: Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / A quarterly distribution of $0.25 per share was declared today by Dividend and Income Fund (OTC PINK:DNIF) (Net Asset Value Symbol: XDNIX) (the 'Fund'), payable June 24, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 14, 2021 (ex-dividend date: June 11, 2021).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $25.83 Million Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,584,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 59,470 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $25,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Willis Towers Watson plc

The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( IRSH) Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Willis Towers Watson plc 31-May-2021 / 15:09 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Ap19. FORM 8.3. IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL. DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K TFS Financial CORP For: Jun 01

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Contact: Jennifer Rosa (216) 429-5037 Exhibit 99.1. Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation. To Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers. CLEVELAND - June 1, 2021 - TFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: TFSL), (the “Company”), the holding company...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “
Florida Statemodernreaders.com

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $20,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mariner LLC Cuts Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
RetailBusiness Wire

Krispy Kreme Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Krispy Kreme has filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions. Krispy Kreme intends to list its common stock on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “DNUT”.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

TRxADE HEALTH, INC. Announces Authorization of Stock Repurchase Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / TRxADE HEALTH, INC. (NASDAQ: MEDS), a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S., today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to a maximum of $1.0 million of shares of the Company's common stock. There is no time frame for the repurchase program, and such program will remain in place until a maximum of $1.0 million of the Company's common stock has been repurchased or until such program is discontinued by the Board of Directors.
Economyfinancialadvisoriq.com

Finra Temporarily Withdraws Proposed Broker Record Expungement Rule

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has withdrawn a proposed rule drawn up to revamp the process brokers use to expunge their records — on the day the rule was schedule for review by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Finra has “temporarily” pulled from SEC consideration a rule setting up specialized...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $330,000 Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Several other large investors have...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.