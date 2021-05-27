Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Damage to Buckman Bridge SB; closure expected for hours

By Rich Jones
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl — Traffic is not moving over the Buckman Bridge southbound due to damage to the bridge. Florida Department of Transportation says bridge maintenance crews are reviewing reports of damage.

Listen to 104.5 FM for First Alert Traffic updates every 15 minutes.

WOKV has learned that FDOT will install a temporary metal layer to fix a finger joint, from guardrail to guardrail, and the work is likely to be finished by this afternoon. There is no structural damage to the bridge itself.

Northbound lanes of I-295 remain open and there is no risk to drivers.

The Buckman has been under construction for many months. The work includes a safety initiative to communicate whether lanes are free-flowing, slowed or blocked on the bridge.

The $10.5 million project was expected to be completed in summer 2021, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

Additional signage is also being placed on the bridge to better inform drivers.

